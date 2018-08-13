Photo: Disney

Disney just announced production has begun on Niki Caro’s highly-anticipated live-action version of Mulan, and released the first photo of actress Liu Yifei as the title character. That’s her above, obviously, looking as fierce and badass as one would have hoped.

Yifei was found after a long search to cast the part and will join an impressive cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), Tzi Ma (Arrival), Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), and Jet Li (Hero, both the movie and in real life), just to name a few.

There’s still no word whether or not Caro’s version of the legendary story will use any of the music from the popular 1998 Disney animated film, which has been a point of contention (among other things) for a while. But the story everyone knows and loves, about a young woman masquerading as a man to fight for her family and people, is still intact no matter what.

Mulan will be shooting on location in New Zealand and China, and is aiming for a release date of March 27, 2020.