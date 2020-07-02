MTV Is Bringing Back Lord and Miller's Clone High

The historical gang is back! Image : MTV

Before the Legos. Before Spider-Man. Before Jump Street and even the Meatballs, Phil Lord and Chris Miller had an animated show called Clone High. It was only on for one season, but it has a massive cult following and gave rise to two of the most popular filmmakers in Hollywood today. And, now, it’s coming back.

MTV just announced that Lord and Miller are joining co-creator Bill Lawrence and original writer Erica Rivinoja to “reimagine” the series, which will once again “follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.” Rivinoja is the showrunner this time around and will write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

“Excited to get into this with life pals Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, and Erica Rivinoja,” Lord tweeted. Miller echoed his excitement with this image.

The news comes one day after Comedy Central announced it would be rebooting another one of MTV’s beloved animated shows, Beavis and Butt-Head, on the heels of announcing a new Daria spin-off, Jodie, so a trend seems to be emerging. Good news for fans of ‘90s and early ‘00s MTV animation, in other words!

No word on when work will begin on Clone High, or when we’ll get a chance to see it, but the fact it’s happening at all is an excellent surprise.

