Image: Peter Chung (MTV)

When Æon Flux first premiered on MTV’s Liquid Television back in 1991, there wasn’t really anything else like it on American television. Now, 27 years and one failed cinematic adaptation later, the series is being rebooted once again.

Æon Flux tells the story of a leather-clad assassin from the anarchist nation of Monica who’s locked in an ongoing conflict with the rival country Bregna, a police state. Set in a dystopian future where the two cities are the last remaining strongholds of humanity, Aeon goes out on regular missions to fight for her side’s cause, a fight that frequently brings her face to face with Trevor Goodchild, her enemy and occasional lover.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter says MTV is giving it another go by developing a live-action series from Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd, who also produced the 2005 film version of the series starring Charlize Theron in the title role. Details about MTV’s newest Æon Flux project are few and far between, but given how beloved the series was and how reviled Theron’s take on the character still is, one can only imagine that MTV’s going to try and make sure that the new series cleaves a bit closer to the source material.

