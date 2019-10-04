Ms. Marvel Is, in Fact, the Star of the New Avengers Game

Kamala K ha n in Marvel’s Avengers Image : Marvel Games

It seemed likely, but now it’s official. At New York Comic Con, Marvel Games officially announced that Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is indeed a playable character in Square Enix and Crystal Dynamic’s upcoming game, Marvel’s Avengers.

Speculation began at San Diego Comic-Con when footage screened there strongly hinted at K ha n’s role, as a young girl was seen running around looking for her Ammi and Abu, before falling down and inhaling some mysterious blue gas.

You see a brief glimpse of that here— and much, much more— i n this announcement trailer.

The trailer also reveals the game’s official release date: May 15, 2020.

I t looks like Kamala Khan’s not just an awesome character to play with, but that she also has a key role in the complex story, which deals with the Avengers being framed for a potentially world-altering event.

Oh, and don’t forget, Khan also happens to be getting her own Disney+ TV show with an aim on eventually weaving her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. T his game will likely be the first time non-comic fans will really get to dive into the character.

With Black Widow kicking off Phase 4 of the MCU, a Captain Marvel sequel in the works , and now two big Ms. Marvel events on the way, there’s little doubt the women of the Marvel Universe are ready to take center stage.

