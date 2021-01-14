“Will you DO THE DEW, BATMAN!?” Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Jennifer Connelly has some words for a Rocketeer sequel, even if she’s not involved. Frank Grillo says the future of The Purge franchise is still in play. Elizabeth Olsen is excited for Sam Raimi to get weird in the Doctor Strange sequel. Plus, casting for Moon Knight and The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



The Hound

Deadline reports Zoey Deutch will star in The Hound, an upcoming horror film from writer Lisa Duva concerning “a timid dog-groomer (Deutch) bitten by a mysterious stray dog.” Afterward , she’s “forced to wrestle with dark, new desires as her body goes through unexpected changes.”

The Rocketeer

In conversation with Coming Soon, Jennifer Connelly stated she had “no idea” a sequel/reboot to The Rocketeer was in development.

I had no idea they were doing a sequel, and I can’t believe it’s also been 30 years, that’s crazy! I thought that movie was a lot of fun and I had a lot of fun doing it, I won’t speak to what’s happening with the sequel, as I haven’t heard anything about it.

The Purge 6

Despite previous claims The Forever Purge would be the last film in the franchise, Frank Grillo revealed he has discussed starring in a potential sixth movie with director James DeMonaco and producer Sébastian K. Lemercier.

[James DeMonaco] reached out to me not too long ago and Sébastian [K. Lemercier], the producer, and they’re like, ‘What do you think?’ and I’m like, ‘What do you think?’ and they’re like, ‘We talked to Universal and we’ll see Leo Barnes in the [next] Purge if we can come up with something great.’ I said, ‘I’m in. I’ll do it in a heartbeat.

The Batman

The Riddler will receive his own flavor of Mountain Dew in promotion of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, package art for which gives us a very tiny sneak peek at the character’s look.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A new quote from Elizabeth Olsen suggests Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will contain more of the inventive camerawork director Sam Raimi is famous for.

I love Sam Raimi. He’s a lovely person and I really enjoy our playfulness together of just kind of allowing ourselves to discover new things. He’s a great energy and a very specific filmmaker and loves playing with his camera. It’s been fun.

Willy’s Wonderland

Bloody-Disgusting has a slew of animated character posters for Willy’s Wonderland — including one of a (presumably) sentient pinball machine.

The Sinners

/Film has the first poster for The Sinners, a genre film following a gang of high school girls who embody each of the seven deadly sins.

The Pond

An anthropologist makes “an apocalyptic discovery” in the trailer for The Pond, a new folk horror movie available February 23, 2021, On Demand.

Moon Knight

THR reports May Calamawy (Ramy) has joined the cast of Moon Knight in a currently undisclosed role.

The Flash

Meanwhile, TV Line reports Jon Cor (Shadowhunters) will appear in the seventh season of The Flash as Mark “Chillblaine” Stevens, “a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he’s not breaking into corporate safes, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain, Chillblaine.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

When Collider asked if he’d be willing to reprise his role as Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Liam Neeson replied, in presumably the most casual tone imaginable, “S ure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

The Future

HBO is now developing The Future, “a one-hour sci-fi tech drama based on Dan Frey’s forthcoming novel, The Future Is Yours, from The Batman director and Felicity co-creator, Matt Reeves.” The story follows “two best friends who invent the most revolutionary technological device in modern human history.” [Deadline]

Riverdale

KSiteTV has photos from “The Preppy Murders, ” the January 27 episode of Riverdale. More at the link.

The Stand

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Fear and Loathing in New Vegas, ” episode five of CBS All Access’ The Stand. Head over there to have a look.

Servant

Finally, a new teaser for the second season of Servant suggests something happens to Lauren Ambrose every night at 2:00 a.m .

