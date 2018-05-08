Photo: MGM

Everyone involved with the Bill & Ted films has been saying, for literally years, that a third film was in the works. There’s a script, a director, and the stars are all in, but the project just couldn’t lock in the right financing. But this week the most excellent news ever is finally official. Bill & Ted Face the Music is a go. The Wyld Stallyns will ride once more.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news out of Cannes today.

Currently in pre-production, Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) will direct the film from a script by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Of course, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles almost three decades after the original two films, and Bill and Ted’s daughters will be joining their time-traveling adventures this time around. MGM, which owns the rights to the series, will release the film in the US, while international sales are currently in the works at the Cannes Film Festival.

“This is not, ‘Hey let’s all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money’ – this is the opposite,” Ed Soloman said recently. “This is, ‘We love these characters, they’ve been with us for our whole lives’—Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu—and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet.”

No word yet on the timeline, but since everyone involved has been prepping this movie for a very long time, it seems likely it’ll get put together fairly quickly. Are you excited it’s finally happening? Which historical figures and/or rock stars do you hope to see this time around?

Advertisement

[The Hollywood Reporter]