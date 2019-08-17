Image: NetherRealm Studios

Cue the techno theme music.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter (which I always love saying), some of the lead roles in the James Wan-produced reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series, based on the gloriously gory video games, are either cast or very close to it.

Popping up in the character select screen are Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl), who will play Jackson “Jax” Briggs, the metal-arm-having musclebound warrior and American Special Forces soldier; Tadonobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) will be taking up the power of thunder as Raiden, if talks go well; newcomer Sisi Stringer, as Mileena, a sai-wielding assassin; and Ludi Lin (Power Rangers), as Liu Kang, a monk who decided that peace just wasn’t as good as ripping peoples’ spines out.



They’ll be joined by actor Joe Taslim, who is signed on to play Sub-Zero, and director Simon McQuoid, for whom this will be his first feature. No word yet on the plot of the movie, but my guess involves a tournament, a god or two, and a whole lot of blood.



Mortal Kombat is slated to hit theaters March 5, 2021.



