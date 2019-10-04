Morgan le Fay Stirs the Pot in the New Teaser for Marvel's Runaways Season 3

Nico (Lyrica Okano) feels the pull of darkness in season three. Image : Hulu

We got a very quick teaser for Marvel’s Runaways season three back in July, but today brings a much meatier look at what’s to come for the title characters—and it sure looks like all kinds of fantastical chaos, some of which comes courtesy of Elizabeth Hurley as the glamorously evil Morgan le Fay.



Check it out:

Here’s a reminder of the official description for the season, now that you’ve seen that glowing baby bump in the clip above:

In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

All 10 episodes of Marvel’s Runaways season three arrive Friday, December 13 on Hulu.

