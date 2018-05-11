Image: Lucasfilm

More rumors tease a wild story for Hawkeye in Avengers 4. The Punisher and American Gods offer some intriguing casting for their second seasons. Han Solo screws up in a new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, what’s to come in the season finale of Arrow, and another wild Deadpool 2 promo. Spoilers, away!

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fanthatracks reports that the long-rumored Obi-Wan Star Wars Story—allegedly directed by Stephen Daldry—has gone into pre-production (at least, specifically an art department has) at Pinewood Studios in the UK. Given that the film has still yet to be officially announced, take things with a pinch of salt, but the site reports Lucasfilm plans to film sometime in Spring next year, for a release in 2020.

Pale Blue Dot

Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Noah Hawley’s Pale Blue Dot as the husband of Natalie Portman’s astronaut character. [THR]

Avengers 4

A rumor from MCU Cosmic claims Avengers 4 will feature scenes of Hawkeye in Japan hunting Skrulls disguised as members of the Yakuza. Given that the Skrulls are about to be introduced in Captain Marvel, an appearance isn’t out of the question in Avengers 4, but also take this one with a pinch of salt.

Halloween

Bloody-Disgusting reports Halloween is undergoing reshoots to “tweak the finale following a recent test screening.”

Sharknado 6

The sixth, and ostensibly final Sharknado film premieres August 19th at 8/7c on Syfy. [Coming Soon]

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Han Solo comes to a classic standoff thoroughly unprepared in a new clip.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool apologizes to David Beckham—yes, really—in the latest promo.





Hereditary

A new trailer encourages you to take your mom to Hereditary this Mother’s Day.

The Punisher

Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole and have joined the cast of season two. Bernsen will play Anderson Schultz, “an extremely wealthy man who’s grown accustomed to getting his way” while O’Toole has been cast as Eliza Schultz, “a conniving, wealthy woman, cut from the same manipulative cloth as her husband, Anderson.”

American Gods

Deadline reports Sakina Jaffrey is set to recur in season two as Mama-Ji, Hindu goddess of war. “With her necklace of skulls, acerbic wit and free spirit, she’s a match for any mighty god or man.”

The website also reports the show is looking to cast a new character named Sam Blackcrow.

SAM BLACKCROW: First Nation/Native American female age 18-mid-20s. She’s confident, engaging, headstrong, and has a free spirit personality.

The Last Man on Earth



Sad news. Fox has canceled The Last Man on Earth.

The InBetween

NBC has ordered a new pilot about a crime-solving ghost whisperer to series. The supernatural police procedural stars Harriet Dyer as Cassie Bishop, “a young woman who was born with a gift, though she may call it a curse — she can see and communicate with the dead, helping them with their unresolved problems … whether she likes it or not.”

The InBetween co-stars Arrow’s Paul Blackthorne as Detective Tom Hackett, Cassie’s shoe-in to law enforcement who frequently calls upon her services.

Wynonna Earp/Killjoys



The season premieres of both Wynonna Earp and Killjoys are set to air back-to-back Friday, July 10th on Syfy. [Coming Soon]

Supergirl

Supergirl learns a part of Krypton still exists in the synopsis for episode 20, “Dark Side of the Moon.”

SUPERGIRL LEARNS A STUNNING SECRET ABOUT KRYPTON – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is stunned to discover that a part of Krypton survived. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) is attacked while out with Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), and Lena (Katie McGrath) considers how far she will go to keep Reign contained. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Katie Rose Rogers (#320). Original airdate 5/28/2018.

Iron Fist

Finn Jones promises season two will be “unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

Supernatural

Showrunner Andrew Dabb spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Jensen Ackles’ new character.

The fun about Apocalypse World and these stories we’re telling is that sometimes the actors embrace other performances that maybe aren’t what they’re used to doing. Obviously after 13 years, Jensen’s very used to playing Dean and is amazing at it. In terms of who the character is, I will say that it’s a character that will be both unexpected and kind of a long time coming.

In the meantime, here’s a trailer for next week’s season thirteen finale, “Let the Good Times Roll.”





Shadowhunters

Freeform has released over 140 photos from the two-part midseason finale airing May 15th, “Familia Ante Omnia” and “Erchomai.” Many, many more at the link.

Arrow

Finally, Diaz doesn’t go down easy in the trailer for the season finale of Arrow, “Life Sentence.”

