Oscar Isaac says to expect some Poe Dameron backstory in The Rise of Skywalker. Aladdin’s producer is still discussing a sequel to the live-action remake. Derek Kolstad has some goofy ideas about where John Wick could go next. Rebecca Sugar says that Steven Universe will continue after The Movie. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash. Spoilers now!



New Mutants

Salt shakers at the ready, my X-men, because according to FandomWire, the latest cut of New Mutants removes all references to Fox’s “Singerverse” of X-films, as well as any and all mention of its characters being “mutants” of any kind. The outlet alleges that these seemingly bonkers decisions were made “in case Kevin Feige decides later he wants to bring The New Mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Rod Serling

The latest issue of Production Weekly reveals Richard Kelly (Donnie Darko, Southland Tales, The Box) is set to write and direct a biopic on the life of The Twilight Zone creator, Rod Serling.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In a recent interview with ET Canada, J.J. Abrams stated the events of The Last Jedi “didn’t really derail” his plans for Episode IX.

The story that we’re telling, the story that we started to conceive when we did The Force Awakens, was allowed to continue. Episode VIII didn’t really derail anything that we were thinking about.

Oscar Isaac also revealed to the outlet The Rise of Skywalker would delve heavily into Poe’s past.

Particularly with Poe, I think people will be surprised to see that he has a bit more of an ambiguous past. He’s not just kind of that squeaky-clean flyboy.

Aladdin 2

Speaking with Screen Rant, Aladdin producer Dan Lin revealed Disney is now “studying” Aladdin and the King of Thieves, the original film’s second direct-to-video sequel after Return of Jafar.

It’s still early days. We never designed the movie to tell the Return of Jafar story, frankly. We were focused on telling the best movie possible. Now, we’re studying Jafar and the Thieves movie that came out, as well. We’re looking at that, but it’s still early days. We’re talking about different storylines. What we’re talking about is not going to be a direct remake of any sequel that’s come out, the same way that our movie was not a direct remake of the first movie. We studied the original movie and saw what worked and what things we wanted to update, and if we’re lucky enough to make another movie, we will do that as well. But it’s not going to be a remake of any specific DVD sequel. It’ll be a new story.

John Wick 4

In a Q&A moderated by Discussing Film, John Wick creator Derek Kolstad joked that the character will head into outer space for his fourth feature outing.

Fast & Furious 9

Charlize Theron has our first look at Cipher as she appears in Fast & Furious 9.

Encounter

An alien bivalve attaches itself to Luke Hemsworth in the first trailer for Encounter, coming to VOD this October.





Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island

Meanwhile, the Scooby gang find melting zombies in the latest clip from Return to Zombie Island.

Steven Universe

Speaking with TV Line, creator Rebecca Sugar confirmed last night’s movie is “not the end” of the Steven Universe franchise.

The movie is not the end. There is more. That’s all I can say at the moment, but there will be more, and everything that happened up to this point will continue to matter in true Steven Universe fashion.

The Flash

Also speaking with TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed there is a “fun” reason Iris enjoys a curly new hairdo in the fifth episode of season six.

There’s a reason her hair is that way in the story, and it has to do with fun, and Iris just being herself, and letting the character show more sides of who she is. It’s also about letting Candice show more sides of who she is as a person and as an actress, which is something I support 100 percent. I love her hair that way. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it more than once that way this season.

Killjoys

Spoiler TV has synopses for “Terraformance Anxiety” and “Last Dance,” the final two episodes of Killjoys.

Terraformance Anxiety The Lady’s terraforming plans are becoming a reality, as the Killjoy trio scramble to find a way to defeat her. Last Dance Dutch uses Khlyen to bait The Lady and finds herself in the midst of a final, epic showdown.

The Outpost

Meanwhile, Janzo continues his search for the Plagueling cure in the synopsis for “Nothing Short of Heroic,” airing September 19.

Garret (Jake Stormoen) runs into Talon (Jessica Green), now a Prime Order captive as Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) lost relation has a claim to the throne. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) becomes desperate to find a plagueling cure. Lastly, a devastating Prime Order weapon is revealed. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Kurt Knight (#211). Original airdate 9/19/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

Pandora

Finally, Ralen faces trial in the synopsis for “Hurricane,” the September 17 episode of Pandora.

Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is on trial for his life after being accused of having sabotaged the Tereshkova. But even Jax (Priscilla Quintana) has her doubts about Ralen’s veracity when his wife arrives from Zatar to defend him. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#110.) Original airdate 9/17/2019.

[Spoiler TV]





