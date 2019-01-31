Image: Warner Bros. Animation

Tom Hanks has recorded his last lines for Toy Story 4. Doctor Sleep and The Witches have been given release dates. Get a new look at Amazon’s take on Hanna. Plus, The Flash dredges up some turmoil for Sherloque, new Star Trek: Discovery pictures, and another clip from Alita: Battle Angel. Spoilers now!

Batman Beyond

Allegedly in light of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s recent success, GeeksWorldWide reports Warner Bros. is now developing an animated Batman Beyond film for theatrical release in 2022.

Though no voice talent is currently attached, Will Friedle stated he’s eager to revisit the role of Terry McGinnis on Twitter.

Undying Love



David Leitch will be taking over for Joe Carnahan as director of Undying Love, a film adaptation of the 2011 Image Comics series concerning Chinese vampire mythology. [Deadline]

True Haunting

Screen Gems is now developing a film based on the first televised exorcism on NBC in 1971. Richard D’Ovidio (The Call) is slated to write the script, based on the book, True Haunting, by Edwin F. Becker.

Doctor Sleep/The Witches

The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, hits theaters November 8, 2019, while Robert Zemeckis’ remake of The Witches is currently scheduled for an October 16, 2020 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Boy 2

Production has officially begun on The Boy 2, according to Coming Soon.

Toy Story 4

Tom Hanks shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on his last day recording as Woody.

Wonder Park

Coming Soon has character posters for Nickelodeon’s Wonder Park. Click through for more.

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita figures out she’s a Battle Angel in the latest clip.

The Flash

According to TV Line, Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been cast as “multiple versions” of Sherloque Wells’ ex-wife, Renee Adler. You see what they did there with the name.

Locke & Key

Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield has joined the cast of the IDW comic adaptation as Nina Locke, according to Deadline.

Child’s Play

Producer and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca confirmed Chucky can, and mostly likely will, drop F-bombs on Syfy’s upcoming Child’s Play TV series.

The Twilight Zone

TV Line reports the latest incarnation of The Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS All Access this April Fool’s Day. Here’s all we know on the project so far.

Star Trek: Discovery

Screen Rant has images from today’s new episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Point of Light.” More at the link.

Hanna

Finally, Fox has released a Superbowl spot for the upcoming Hanna TV series.

