More Venom 2 Set Photos Give Us a Dreary Look at Cletus Kasady

Harrison Ford talks about wanting to get Indiana Jones 5. The Next DC animated movie has set up its sizeable cast. Stephanie Beatriz sadly explains why she can't become Disney+'s She-Hulk. The BBC has hope for Doctor Who's future, despite its ratings slump. Plus, new footage from Mulan and A Quiet Place II.



Indiana Jones 5

Speaking with HeyUGuys, Harrison Ford stated he would not deign to make another Indiana Jones film unless Stephen Spielberg and Lucasfilm were “in a position to kill it.”

I don’t really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate. They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success of worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Comic Book reports the upcoming animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will star Matt Ryan as the voice of Constantine, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Taissa Farmiga as Raven, Jason O’Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Christopher Gorham as The Flash Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Tony Todd as Darkseid, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, Ray Chase as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross as John Stewart and Swamp Thing, Liam McIntyre as Captain Boomerang, Hynden Walch as Harley Quinn, Stuart Allan as Damien Wayne, Sachie Alessio as Lady Shive and John DiMaggio as King Shark.

Venom 2

Tom Hardy broods in the rain and hangs with Woody Harrelson in a pair of behind-the-scenes photos from Venom 2.

Mission: Impossible 7

Following the government’s decision to “put a stop to all public gatherings” in fear of coronavirus, filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has halted in Venice, Italy. According to Deadline, “production will likely move the entire crew to another place, or to their home countries until they get a better sense of the continuing situation.”

Mulan

Mulan goes to war in a new TV spot.

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount has also released a new teaser and featurette for A Quiet Place Part II.

Doctor Who



Despite the recent slump in ratings, Doctor Who is “a long way” from cancellation according to the BBC’s drama controller, Piers Wenger.

I worked on Doctor Who myself and produced it for many years and I can honestly say I don’t think it’s been in better health editorially. The production values have never been better. It’s an incredibly important show for young audiences, it’s still watched by families in a world where there are fewer shows that have the power to do that. It will always be an important show for us and we’re a very long way from wanting to rest it.

According to Stephanie Beatriz on Twitter, filming on the eighth season of Brooklyn 99 would prevent her from even theoretically playing Jennifer Walters in the upcoming She-Hulk television series at Disney+.

Black Lightning

The government plans to bomb Freeland if Black Lightning can’t stop Gravedigger in the trailer for next week’s season finale.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Finally, Brent Spiner warns Nathan Lane that a recent string of Voodoo-related murders could lead to a race war in the latest trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

