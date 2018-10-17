Image: Sony/Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

A surprising star joins the Cats movie. John Carpenter hopes for a They Live sequel. Pennyworth finds a few more of Alfred’s security team. Gotham might have dropped a sneaky hint at its take on Bane. Plus, new footage from Aquaman, and The Flash teases a grim fate for one member of the team. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Cats

Idris Elba has joined the cast of Cats as the villainous Macavity, “the Napoleon of Crime” who is, obviously, also a cat. [Variety]

Annabelle 3

Deadline reports Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren for the third entry of the successful Conjuring spinoff.

Advertisement

They Live 2

Speaking with Den of Geek, John Carpenter hinted a sequel to They Live may be “closer to reality than you think” now that Matt Reeves’ proposed remake has fallen through.

There was a feature film. It was a feature film called Resistance, written by, oh, the guy who did the Apes movies. Matt Reeves. But then he moved on. Well, I’m not gonna tell you about that, because it might be closer to reality than you think. The sequel is, well, we’ll see. We’ll just have to see.

Advertisement

The Reckoning

Neil Marshall is attached to direct a period-set horror/thriller for MoviePass Films starring Charlotte Kirk. According to Deadline, “The Reckoning is set around the witch hunts and the great plague in England in 1665 and follows Evelyn Haverstock (Kirk), a young widow, haunted by the recent suicide of her husband Joseph, who is falsely accused of being a witch by her jealous Landlord, Squire Pendleton, after she rejects his unwanted advances.”

Advertisement

Morbius the Living Vampire

That Hashtag Show reports the film’s villain will be Micheal Morbius’s best friend, a character named “Loxias Crown” the outlet speculates is secretly comics character Hunger.

Advertisement

Avengers 4

During a panel at ACE Comic Con in Chicago this past weekend, Tom Hiddleston coyly answered, “your guess is as good as mine” when asked if Loki survived the events of Infinity War. [Cinemablend]

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Filming has wrapped on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel according to Tom Holland on Instagram. And with it, more pictures of that new costume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halloween

IGN has a new featurette on Michael Myers, “The Face of Evil.”

Aquaman

Arthur Curry corrects a heckler in the latest TV spot.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

J.K. Rowling discusses Grindelwald’s incarceration and Credence’s importance in the latest featurette.

American Gods

TV Line reports Kristin Chenoweth confirmed she will also not return for the second season of American Gods.

Advertisement

October Faction

Maxim Roy has joined the cast as Alice Harlow, “a powerful warlock and the last of her kind. Driven by a profound sense of loss, Alice sets out to destroy those responsible for the genocide against her people, but along the way she uncovers a long-held secret that could shatter the Allen family forever.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Pennyworth

Hainsley Lloyd Bennett has joined the cast of the Alfred Pennyworth TV series as Bazza, a “posh Bajan playboy who is highly proficient at logistics and a valued member of Alfred’s team”, while Ryan Fletcher will play Dave Boy, “a haggard Highland Scotsman who is slowly drinking himself to death since leaving the army. He is a close ally of Alfred and Bazza (Bennett) and also the most unpredictable of the trio.” Both characters are described as “lifelong friends of Alfred’s from their army days serving in the same corps.” [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Grimm

Deadline reports “a female-led spinoff” of NBC’s Grimm is currently in development from Iron Fist writer Melissa Glenn. According to a press release, the presently untitled series will “will feature returning fan favorites while also introducing new characters, new dangers and epic new mysteries.”

Advertisement

Child’s Play: The Series

During a recent panel at Screamfest, Dom Mancini revealed his proposed Child’s Play TV series is set directly after the events of Cult of Chucky.

We deliberately ended Cult with a bunch of cliffhangers to set up a TV series. Because there are so many different threads now, television could best accommodate that so that was done intentionally. At the same time, we have a whole new world, a bunch of new characters which we can say nothing about.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Gotham

A cast photo from Cory Michael Smith’s Instagram gives us an obscured view of Bane’s costume.

Advertisement

Riverdale

The Archie kids play their parents in images from an early ‘90s period-set episode, “The Midnight Club,” courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gifted

Caitlin, Thunderbird, and Blink infiltrate the Inner Circle in the trailer for “afterMath,” airing in two weeks.

The Flash

Finally, Cicada appears to murder Vibe in the trailer for next week’s episode, plaintively titled “The Death of Vibe.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.