Rumors also swirl about the casts of Marvel’s Black Widow and the long-in-the-works reboot of Mortal Kombat. New footage descriptions for Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode IX offer tiny snippets from each movie. Plus, see Lex Luthor’s arrival on Supergirl, and Bane heads to Gotham. To me, my spoilers!



The Suicide Squad



According to Collider, James Gunn’s roster of DC Villains for The Suicide Squad includes a gender-swapped incarnation of Ratcatcher, the half-man, half-selachian King Shark, the bizarre Polka-Dot Man. and the lethally violent pacifist, Peacemaker. The outlet also has word Gunn is looking to cast Dave Bautista in the role of Peacemaker.

Black Widow

That Hashtag Show alleges Castle Rock’s Andre Holland has auditioned to play the film’s undisclosed villain.

Mortal Kombat

That Hashtag Show also claims Joel Edgerton is New Line’s “top choice” to play Kano in the Mortal Kombat reboot.

The Conjuring 3

JoBlo reports The Conjuring 3 begins filming in Atlanta this June.

Avengers: Endgame

Comicbook.com reports recent footage screened at a Disney executive meeting included a scene in which Nebula tells Captain Marvel that Thanos has retreated to a secluded location called “the garden.” The footage then transitions to “Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine, Nebula, and Rocket in space, with the temperamental Raccoon asking those who have not been to space to raise their hand.”

Star Wars: Episode IX

Meanwhile, /Film has an alleged description of footage from the next Star Wars shown at the same meeting, including shots of “Rebel Blockade Runners,” Kylo Ren looking at the shattered helmet of Darth Vader, a sadly-under-described glance of Lando Calrissian, and scenes with Rey, Finn, Poe, and an unidentified character aboard the Falcon.

Morbius

Adria Arjona described Morbius as “cool and edgy” in a recent interview with Blackfilm.

I’m leaving for the set after the (Triple Frontier) premiere. I’m getting on a plane and working all day Monday. I love comic books and I love my little brother. I’m trying to get sister points in every way that I can. I love the story of Dr. Morbius. I think it’s cool and edgy and interesting. That’s all I can really say

Pet Sematary

Games Radar has two new Pet Sematary photos from Total Film Magazine.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith has a new behind-the-scenes video diary on the making of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Shazam

Shazam learns to fly in the latest TV spot.

Dumbo

Cinemark Theatres also has a new trailer for Tim Burton’s Dumbo.

Bullets of Justice

Danny Trejo battles post-apocalyptic pig men in the trailer for Bullets of Justice.

Arrowverse

The CW has announced all four Arrowverse series will conclude their respective seasons this May. The Arrow finale will air first on Monday, May 13 at 9 pm, followed by The Flash on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. The Supergirl season 4 finale will air that Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m, followed by the Legends of Tomorrow season finale Monday, May 20. [Screen Rant]

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Adriana Barraza has joined the cast as Maria Vega, “the powerful matriarch of the Vega family, who will go to any lengths to protect her children from the dangerous world of 1938 social politics, as well as from the chilling supernatural forces invading their lives.” [Spoiler TV]

The Haunting of Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon have joined the cast of the CW’s Nancy Drew pilot as Bess, “a refined young woman whose wealthy background sets her apart from Nancy” and Ace, “a charming dishwasher with a philosophical bent”, respectively. [Deadline]

Supergirl



An ailing Lex Luthor returns to Metropolis in photos from Supergirl’s March 17 episode, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” Head over to KsiteTV for more.

What We Do in the Shadows

Meet Colin, the Energy Vampire, in the first of three new teasers for the What We Do in the Shadows TV series.





Gotham

Finally, Bane comes to Gotham in the trailer for “I Am Bane,” airing in two weeks.

