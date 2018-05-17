Image: New Line Cinema

It: Chapter 2 casts some more adult versions of its original stars. Daredevil’s third season may be bringing in one of his greatest foes. Simon Kinberg promises a real and grounded X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but also aliens. Plus, a glimmer of hope for Lucifer’s return, and enter Shogunworld with new Westworld pictures. To me, my spoilers!



It: Chapter 2

Deadline reports The Wire’s James Ransone has been cast as the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak, while Andy Bean will play the new Stanley Uris.

Us

Lupita Nyong’o has confirmed she will appear in Jordan Peele’s Us in a recent post on Twitter.

Captain Marvel

That Hashtag Show reports child actress Mckenna Grace will play a younger incarnation of Carol Danvers growing up in the 1980s. Additionally, the outlet has word Ana Ayora (Nina Cruz on Banshee) has also joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

In related news, MCU producer Nate Moore spoke to Cinema Blend about how Captain Marvel will subvert the formulaic structure of superhero origin movies.

I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure. For instance, Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers. That’s a lot of times what a typical origin movie is structured like, but as we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences. We’re very conscious of making sure that audiences don’t get things that feel like they’ve seen them before.

Black Panther 2

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Nate Moore stated Marvel is open to having other characters subsume the mantle of Black Panther from T’Challa.

One thing I like to tell Ryan is, the Black Panther is a mantle as much as it is a person, so we’re not restricted by anything, because the truth is, there’s a lot of different ways to go back to Wakanda and have a good time and continue to explore the themes that made the first film so resonant.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix



Speaking with ET during the red carpet premiere of Deadpool 2, director Simon Kinberg stated Dark Phoenix is a more “real and grounded” X-Men film with additional extraterrestrial characters. Presumably of the grounded kind.

It’s much more loyal to the original comic than X-Men 3, which told the Dark Phoenix story. It’s a movie that involves extraterrestrial characters, which is not something that we’ve done in the X-Men franchise before, and is something that is a huge part of the Dark Phoenix saga in the comics. It’s more intense and it’s more real and grounded, and hopefully more relatable.

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween

Ken Jeong has given us our first look at the new Goosebumps sequel with a picture of himself alongside director Ari Sandel dressed as Frankenstein’s monster.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson has revealed Disney’s Jungle Cruise begins filming next week in Hawaii on Instagram.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A new TV spot shows something is coming in hot on the park’s old-timey 1990s radar system.

A.X.L.

Coming Soon has the first poster for A.X.L., an upcoming robot dog movie in the tradition of C.H.O.M.P.S.

Deadpool 2

Colossus quotes Robocop in the latest clip, in which Deadpool and the X-Men attempt to calm down the young mutant who has poorly chosen to name himself Firefist.





The Lord of the Rings

The One Ring reports on Twitter that Amazon’s very, very expensive first season of The Lord of the Rings will focus on the life and times of a young Aragorn.

Advertisement





The Boys



Deadline reports the great Elisabeth Shue has joined the cast of The Boys as Madelyn Stillwell, the “formidable Vice President of Hero Management for Vought in charge of public persona” as well as the “assignments of the Superheroes.”

Madelyn is a tough negotiator who rides roughshod over public relations dilemmas, such as when Superhero A-Train accidentally kills an innocent bystander and damage control needs to be done at any price, or when a city Mayor requests a Superhero for his own beleaguered town.

Daredevil

That Hashtag Show claims Wilson Bethel has been cast as Bullseye, the master assassin that’s long been one of Daredevil’s biggest foes in the comics.

Lucifer

In a recent interview with TV Insider, executive producer Tom Ellis revealed “talks are happening” with other networks to potentially renew Lucifer for a fourth season.

The Last Ship

Deadline reports the series’ upcoming fifth season will be its last.

Supergirl

DEO-calibre firearms hit the streets of Metropolis in the synopsis for episode 3.21, “Not Kansas.”

Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major life decision. Meanwhile, J’onn (David Harewood) finds out that special DEO-caliber guns have hit the streets of National City. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#321). Original airdate 6/4/2018.

The 100

KsiteTV has images from next week’s parasitic worm episode, “Shifting Sands.” More at the link.

Westworld

Coming Soon has images from “Akane No Mai,” next week’s episode introducing Shōgun World. Head over there to see the rest.

Preacher

Bloody-Disgusting has new images of Betty Buckley as the villainous Gran’ma.

Humans

AMC has a new behind-the-scenes featurette on the show’s third season.

Supernatural



Finally, Dean talks about retirement in a clip from tonight’s season finale of Supernatural, “Let the Good Times Roll.”

