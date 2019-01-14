Image: 20th Century Fox

Alexandra Shipp wants to build bridges between her Storm and Halle Berry’s take in Dark Phoenix. Godzilla: King of the Monsters toys hint at a fan-favorite form of the big G making an appearance. Final Destination is getting a reboot from the writers of Saw. Plus, great news from The Flash, and more. Spoilers now!



X-Force/Gambit/Doctor Doom

SuperBroMovies’ Daniel Richtman alleges that the X-Force, Gambit and Doctor Doom movies have been shelved at Fox.

Take it with a pinch of salt, sure, but even Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld chipped in to offer condolences to X-Force:

Dark Phoenix

In less doom-and-gloom rumor news, during a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con Arizona, Alexandra Shipp added that she wanted her latest performance as Storm in Dark Phoenix to feel closer to Halle Berry’s portrayal in the original X-Men movies.

For me, when I first got Apocalypse, I wanted to make it so that you could kind of see a little bit of a continuity through line between my version of Storm and Halle’s version of Storm. And Dark Phoenix is set in the ‘90s, and so it’s a little bit closer to the early 2000s Storm.

Michael Fassbender also spoke about Magneto’s history with Genosha during a separate panel at Ace Comic Con.

But what he’s done in Genosha is kind of cool because he’s sort of stepped out of the conflict, if you will, and said, ‘Okay, you know, just give us this place that’s our own and just leave us be and we’ll be self-sufficient and anybody who’s willing to sort of not bring violence to the area and sort of pitch in and do their part, then they have a home there and they’re welcome there.’ And I think, you know, it’s a pretty cool philosophy. And there’s only something that happens outside of Genosha that sort of drags him away from this place that he’s set up. But it was cool when [director] Simon Kinberg was developing Genosha and we were walking around it and it’s like, it’s sort of off-the-grid, self-sustained community. It’s pretty beautiful. But then of course, then you see the other side of him once he makes the decision to do something, it’s go big or go home.

Final Destination

In lieu of a fifth sequel, Saw franchise writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan have signed on to write a reboot of the Final Destination franchise. [THR]

Masters of the Universe

Deadline reports Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, Men In Black: International) are in final talks to write a new draft of Mattel’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe screenplay.

Behind

Sam Raimi has agreed to produce a feature-length adaptation of the Angel Gomez short film, Behind, concerning a woman fearing for her baby’s life after meeting a stranger at a party. The fifteen-minute short is available to watch in full at THR.

The White Room

According to Deadline, Amblin has acquired the rights to a new script from Bryce McGuire described as, “a female-driven thriller that takes place over the course of one night in the offseason of the remote Adirondack Mountains. The story unfolds when a mysterious young woman goes missing and it is up to a hardened local widow to find out the truth behind the disappearance, which may have been caused by something inhuman.” Rod Blackhurst is attached to direct.

Alien

Speaking with The Playlist, Alien: Covenant star Katherine Waterston stated she’s “game” to return for another Alien movie, but is sure 20th Century Fox has “changed their minds anyway.”

I don’t live in Hollywood, and I’m always usually the last person to know even what’s going on in my own career. So, [I’m] probably not the best person to ask. But I did get some sense of where they thought they might like to take it when we were shooting ‘Covenant,’ and it sounded really interesting. I would be absolutely game to do more if they wanted to have me. But that’s all I know. I’m sure they’ve changed their minds anyway. And there’s been probably loads of different ideas going around and everything. But just in case I spoil something by talking about it, I wouldn’t dare.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Bloody-Disgusting has images of the film’s tie-in Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah toys from Jakks Pacific—featuring a red-tinted version of the King of all Kaiju that looks a lot like Burning Godzilla from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Patrick Stewart discusses the modernization of the Excalibur legend in a new featurette.

The Flash

Wonderful news! After a brief period of medical leave, TV Line reports Jesse L. Martin is set to return in the fifteenth episode of The Flash’s fifth season.

In related news, Nora becomes trapped inside Grace’s mind in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “Memorabilia.”

When Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) wants to use a memory machine on Barry (Grant Gustin) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to help gain access to Grace’s memories, Nora panics, fearing her parents will find out the secrets she’s been keeping from them. Nora secretly decides to use the machine on her own which ends in disaster after she gets trapped inside Grace’s mind. Barry and Iris go in after their daughter and Iris is brokenhearted by what she finds. Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tricks Cisco (Carlos Valdes) into going out for a night out on the town. Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Kristen Kim (#512). Original airdate 1/29/2019.

Supergirl

Comic Book reports Louis Ozawa Changchien has joined the cast of Supergirl as The Hat, a member of Manchester Black’s Elite with the ability to summon demons. The Hat is set to make his debut in episode 13 of the season, Supergirl’s own adaptation of “What’s Funny About Truth, Justice and The American Way?”

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has a synopsis the January 27 episode, “Blood Memory.”

KATE BURTON GUEST STARS; NIA AND KARA VISIT NIA’S HOMETOWN — Kara (Melissa Benoist) joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival. While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Dana Horgan (#411). Original airdate 1/27/2019.

Arrow

Diggle himself, David Ramsey, makes his directorial debut in the synopsis for “Past Sins,” airing January 28.

The past comes back to haunt both Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy). Curtis (Echo Kellum) is upset when he discovers that Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) have restarted The Ghost Initiative with Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo), China White (guest star Kelly Hu), Kane Wolfman (guest star Liam Hall) and Carrie Cutter (guest star Amy Gumenick). David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Tonya Kong (#711). Original airdate 1/28/2019.

Charmed

Maggie joins an evil a capella group in the synopsis or the January 27 episode, “Witch Perfect.”

Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is eager to share the information she has learned with her sisters, but is thrown by their reaction to the news. To cheer herself up, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) decides to try out for an a capella group, but something doesn’t feel right about the group. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) runs into an unexpected person from her past. Rupert Evans and Ser’Darius Blain also star. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (#111). Original airdate 1/27/2019



Supernatural

Supernatural steps up its pun game in the synopsis for the January 31 episode, “Prophet and Loss.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must figure out how to stop the bloodshed when Donatello (guest star Keith Szarabajka), who, in his current condition, is inadvertently scrambling the order of future prophets. Nick (Mark Pellegrino) comes face to face with his past. The episode was directed by Thomas J. Wright and written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming. (#1412). Original Airdate 1/31/2019.

Shadowhunters

Spoiler TV has a lengthy synopsis for the February 25 return episode of Shadowhunters, “Lost Souls.”

Fan favorite series “Shadowhunters” returns with all new episodes on MONDAY, FEB. 25, at 8:00-9:01 p.m. EST/PST. In the emotional midseason premiere, everyone is dealing with the loss of Clary and are trying to move on best they can. Unbeknownst to them, the Shadowhunters face a new level of evil that they can’t even imagine with the arrival of Jonathan Morgenstern (Luke Baines), the true form of Clary’s brother. With the loss of Clary after Lilith’s apartment exploded, Alec, Isabelle and Jace try to come to terms with what has happened. Glad to have their brother back, Alec and Isabelle are still worried about Jace, who is taking the actions of The Owl very hard. Magnus is also mourning the loss of his magic and finds himself in a new position—having to rely on others for help.

Meanwhile, Maia tries to help a devastated Simon who has lost his family and his best friend. But unknown to everyone, Clary is alive and finds herself in a new and dangerous predicament.

Legacies

A nightmare monster prevents the kids from studying in the synopsis for “What Was Hope Doing in Your Dreams?”

During a stressful week of exams, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempts to study get thwarted by the arrival of a new monster who feeds off their worst fears. Meanwhile, Hope struggles with a secret she’s been keeping from Landon. Matthew Davis also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox (#113). Original airdate 1/31/2019.

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV also has new images from the third episode of the Roswell reboot, “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” More ‘90s nostalgia at the link.

Gotham

Selina’s doing it her way in the promo for this week’s episode of Gotham, “Penguin, Our Hero.”

Deadly Class

Finally, assassins who slay together, stay together in the latest promo for Syfy’s Deadly Class.

