More Rumors About Cara Dune's Uncertain Star Wars Future

Maybe don't expect Cara to get some New Republic-financed facial surgery any time soon.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie adds a Bridgerton star. Jordan Peele’s next horror movie is already attracting stars. Is there really hope for a new Gremlins movie? Plus, Zack Snyder wants his hands on Arthurian legend, and Ducktales reveals its farewell plans. To me, my spoilers!



Dungeons & Dragons

Vulture reports Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page has joined the cast of Dungeons & Dragons in a currently undisclosed role.

Untitled Jordan Peele Movie

According to Collider, Keke Palmer is confirmed to play the female lead in Jordan Peele’s next horror movie. Jesse Plemons and Daniel Kaluuya are currently rumored to co-star.

Gremlins 3

On the heels of a recent Mountain Dew commercial, Gremlins star Zach Galligan stated a third film in the series would be “inevitable” if the upcoming animated HBO Max series, Secrets of the Mogwai, is successful.

These puppets were just as good as the original, if not better, which is funny because that’s the Mountain Dew Zero Sugar tag-line: ‘Just as good as the original. If Warner Bros. decided to do Gremlins 3, my feeling was that it would be exponentially easier this time around than it was the first time. The first time, if there was a wire or a cable or something [showing] you had to scrap the entire take. Now, if you got a great take with a wire or a cable you just CGI it out. So, my guess is, it would be five to ten times easier to do it than we did [for 1984’s original Gremlins] in ’83. You just simply have to look at the nature of the way large entertainment corporations deal with franchises and properties over the years and decades. It’s not difficult to make an educated guess that the cartoon is a way of seeding the younger generation that’s not aware of it. If it is successful, if it gets like Mandalorian-big, then I think Gremlins 3 is inevitable.

Zack Snyder’s King Arthur

During a recent interview with Youtube’s I Minutemen, Zack Snyder revealed he’s working on “some kind of retelling” of the Arthurian legend.

I’ve been working on something, but we’ll see. I’ve been thinking about some kind of retelling – real, sort of faithful retelling – of that Arthurian mythological concept. We’ll see. Maybe that will come at some point.

Don’t Worry Darling

Filming has officially wrapped on Olivia Wilde’s mysterious Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological horror film “centering on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s.”

Gaia

A park ranger learns a killer fungus is being worshipped as a god in the first trailer for Gaia.

Peacemaker

Variety also reports Alison Araya and Lenny Jacobson have joined The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker in undisclosed, yet recurring roles.

Painkiller

According to Deadline, Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge, and James Roch have joined the cast of the upcoming Black Lightning spinoff series, Painkiller. Mlambo will play Maya, a “strikingly attractive woman yet icy and mysterious natural leader who immediately gives the impression that she is someone who expects results and is not to be messed around with.” Hodge joins as Philky, a “ruggedly handsome” man of Chinese lineage who “ was once a homeless alcoholic from Gotham but now works as an inconspicuous bartender and an exceptionally gifted tech wiz.” Roch rounds out the cast as Cousin Donald, a “larger-than-life, gentle giant who wears a distinct uniform – head-to-toe leather with matching boots” which is somehow “a juxtaposition of his military past.” Donald was “a medic in the Marines and knows medicine well but also has the ability of talking perspective to others.”

The Mandalorian

A THR report yesterday initially claimed Gina Carano’s Cara Dune is expected to be “recast down the road, for both story and merchandising reasons.” However, the report was later updated to say “a source at Lucasfilm says that a recasting is not expected .

Snowpiercer

TV Line additionally has word Archie Panjabi has joined the cast of Snowpiercer as “Asha. ” Details on her character are currently unavailable.

Into the Dark

The Wind director Emma Tammi will return for Into the Dark’s March 26 season finale, “Blood Moon. ” Starring Megalyn Echikunwoke, Yonas Kibreab, Joshua Dov, Marco Rodriguez, Gareth Williams, and Jack Yang, the story follows “Esme (Echikunwoke) and her 10-year-old son, Luna (Kibreab), who move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start, but soon attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.” [The Wrap]

Stranger Things

Appearing as a guest on CBC’s Radio Q (via Complex) Finn Wolfhard stated the fourth season of Stranger Things is “the darkest season there’s ever been.”

Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been. Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up.

DuckTales

Finally, DuckTales will conclude with a 90-minute series finale on March 15 on Disney XD and Disney Now.

Banner art by Jim Cook