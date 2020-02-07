More Matrix 4 Set Pictures Give Us a Glimpse at Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss' Return

Trinity and Neo, together again. Image : Warner Bros.

Gareth Edwards is returning to sci-fi for New Regency. John Krasinski definitely wouldn’t mind being considered to lead the Fantastic Four. Doctor Who recruits some guest stars for its major two-part finale. Plus, what’s to come on Katy Keene, a taste of Locke & Key, and a new look at the return of zombie thriller Kingdom. Spoilers, away!



Untitled Gareth Edwards Movie

Variety reports Gareth Edwards will write and direct an “untitled sci-fi film” for New Regency this summer. While no details on the plot are available, the story is said to take place in the “near-future” and is based on an original idea by Edwards.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Salt shakers at the ready once again, because now The Illuminerdi is also alleging that Christian Bale is “definitively confirmed, ” to play an “intergalactic villain” described as “otherworldly” in Thor: Love & Thunder. Given the sudden spate of reports from the site, it’s worth bearing some skepticism in mind.

Fantastic Four

During a recent interview with Total Film, John Krasinski revealed he’d “love it” if Marvel considered him for the role of Mr. Fantastic in the MCU.

You’re like, “Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams”? [Laughs] I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to considered me because I would love it.

The Wind in the Willows

Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes will write a new film adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, featuring special effects from Peter Jackson’s WETA Workshop and ambient sound from Skywalker Studios. [Variety]

The Sisters of Samhain

Bloody-Disgusting is teaming with Fangoria for The Sisters of Samhain, a new horror film from the writers and director of SiREN in which “a group of friends must team up with a witch on Halloween night to prevent a rogue coven from bringing about the end of the world.”

The Matrix 4

More photos and video of Keanu Reeves on the set of The Matrix 4 have surfaced.

The Invisible Man

Bloody-Disgusting has the film’s IMAX poster.

The Witch: Subversion

An amnesiac must piece together why everyone wants her dead in the U.S. trailer for The Witch: Subversion.

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones’ Ian McElhinney and Steve Toussaint will appear in Doctor Who’s two-part season twelve finale, which has now been officially titled “Ascension of the Cybermen” (part one) and “The Timeless Children” (part two). [Spoiler TV]

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Deadline reports a Shaun the Sheep Christmas special is now in development for a 2021 release on both the BBC and Netflix. The story is said to “follow Shaun as his seasonal excitement turns sour when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock leads to baby lamb Timmy going missing.”

Lucifer

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Inbar Lavi’s return as the Biblical Eve in Lucifer’s final season.

Locke & Key

The first ten minutes of Locke & Key is now available to view online. Or you could just stream the show itself if you want, as it’s now available.

Kingdom

Netflix also has a short trailer for the second season of the Korean zombie thriller, Kingdom.

Katy Keene

Katy Keene celebrates Valentine’s Day in the trailer for next week’s episode, “You Can’t Hurry Love. ”

Legacies



Finally, Hope races against the clock to prevent a deadly prophecy in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legacies, “You Can’t Save Them All. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.