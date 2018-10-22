Photo: Warner Bros.

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get up close with Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ take on Ghidorah. Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie gets a delay. Stephen Amell dispels a suitably ludicrous rumor about the DC/CW crossover. Plus, a bizarre look at Freddy Krueger’s return, and what’s to come in next week’s Doctor Who. To me, my spoilers!

Joker

New set photos from Just Jared reveal Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne and Joaquin Phoenix falling on his face.

Mouse Guard

According to That Hashtag Show, a motion capture Mouse Guard movie budgeted at $150 million begins filming this January in Los Angeles. Maze Runner director Wes Ball is slated to helm.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A new image from Total Film gives us an obscured look at King Ghidorah.

Men in Black

Chris Hemsworth has wrapped filming on the new Men in Black.

Jungle Cruise

Originally slated for an October 19, 2019 release, Disney’s Jungle Cruise has been pushed back to July 24, 2020.

Aquaman

James Wan shared two new photos of Vulko and Orm on their underwater steeds.

Escape Room

We also have the trailer for Escape Room starring Taylor Russell, Deborah Ann Woll, and Tyler Labine. The film concerns a small party solving a futuristic escape room littered with deadly traps and holograms.

Pennyworth

UK pop star Paloma Faith has joined the cast as Bet Sykes, “a cruel adversary who will test the courage of young Alfred Pennyworth and his new boss, Thomas Wayne, the future father of Bruce Wayne.” [Deadline]

Lucifer

Vinessa Vidotto has joined the cast of Lucifer as the angel Remiel, Amenadiel’s “under-appreciated” sister. [TV Line]

Supergirl

Azie Tesfai has been cast as Jimmy Olsen’s sister, Kelly Olsen. According to Deadline, “Kelly is an intelligent and insightful woman who spent time in the military in order to pay for medical school. She’s recently discharged from the military and is currently finishing her training as a psychiatrist. She’s got a large heart and cares deeply about others.”

Meanwhile, J’Onn meets Manchester Black in the synopsis for “Ahisma,” the the fourth episode of season four.

When Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) needs help, Alex (Chyler Leigh) asks Lena (Katie McGrath) and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) to team up. Meanwhile, J’onn (David Haredwood) questions his decision to quit the DEO. However, after running into Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala), he realizes there are a lot of ways to help his fellow aliens during this tumultuous time. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Jess Kardos (#404). Original airdate 11/4/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Arrowverse 2018 Crossover

Contrary to fan speculation, Jensen Ackles is not playing Batman, according to officially licensed #1 Grant Gustin fan Stephen Amell.

Arrow

Oliver and Felicity are still tripping over themselves to catch Diaz in the synopsis for “Level Two,” the fourth episode of season seven.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Like her husband, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) pulls out all the stops to get to Diaz. Meanwhile, when arsonists target Rene’s (Rick Gonzalez) community center, injuring Zoe (guest star Eliza Faria) in the process, the mysterious new Green Arrow swoops in to help save the day. Faced with pressure from the mayor to capture the vigilante, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) must decide if following the rules at all costs is the best plan to keep the city safe. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong (#704). Original airdate 11/5/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Ray infiltrates a gang trying to bring down the British Monarchy in the synopsis for “Dancing Queen,” premiering November 5.

When the Legends discover a fugitive is hiding in 1970’s London, they realize he is part of a gang that is targeting the British Monarchy. Trying to stop the gang, they realize someone from the Legends must infiltrate them. Surprising everyone, Ray (Brandon Routh) is the one to gain their trust after he is put through a series of tests with help from Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rory (Dominic Purcell). Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) shows Nate (Nick Zano) the ropes at the Time Bureau, but it turns out to be anything other than an ordinary day at the office. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by James Eagan & Morgan Faust (#403). Original airdate 11/5/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

Raven and Gar enter the Twilight Zone, sort of, in photos from episode three, “Origins.” Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Nightflyers

Spoiler TV also has images from “All That We Left Behind,” the series premiere of Syfy’s Nightflyers. More at the link.

The Goldbergs

Robert Englund makes his long-awaited return as Freddy Krueger in a new trailer from Bloody-Disgusting.

Doctor Who

Finally, The Doctor encounters a few creeps (and creepy crawlies) in the trailer for next week’s honestly incredibly titled “Arachnids in The UK.”

