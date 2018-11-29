Image: HBO

Godzilla marches into action in a new still from King of the Monsters. Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ Dracula adaptation has found its Count. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adds some intriguing guests for its holiday special. Plus, a new Toy Story 4 poster, and details on the CW’s big DC Elseworlds crossover. Spoilers now!



Endless

Deadline reports Famke Janssen will join fellow X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix) in Scott Speer’s upcoming supernatural drama, Endless. Janssen will play a single mother whose son (Nicolas Hamilton) becomes trapped in limbo after a fatal car accident.

Toy Story 4



Woody walks into the sunset on the latest poster from /Film.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

A Tweet announcing footage from King of the Monsters will be shown December 1 at the Tokyo Comic Con includes a new still of Godzilla.

Bumblebee

Optimus Prime gives Bumblebee his orders in the latest international TV spot.

Anna and the Apocalypse

A flash mob in Austin, Texas promotes Anna and the Apocalypse.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina



TV Line reports Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Alexis Denisof has joined the cast of season two as Adam Masters, Ms. Wardwell’s boyfriend who “returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers — unaware that his fiancée has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan.”

Additionally, actor Jedidiah Goodacre has been cast as Dorian Gray, “the owner of Dorian’s Gray Room, an exclusive nightclub. This enigmatic gentleman of an indeterminate age is very good at keeping secrets, especially his own — a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes.”

The outlet also reports Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Ready Player One) will play a young Sabrina in this year’s holiday special.

Dracula

Claes Bang has been cast as Count Dracula in the upcoming miniseries from Doctor Who and Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. [Deadline]

Game of Thrones Prequel

Watchers on the Wall reports that the prequel is looking to cast real twins to play a set of twin sisters in their 20's. Another role is looking for a man in his 70's who is a “genuine Scandinavian, Eastern European or German actor,” which Watchers speculates could be a Wildling-esque character, given Game of Thrones previous casting decision for the tribes beyond the Wall (which err, wouldn’t be built by the time of this prequel anyway).

The Society

Netflix’s upcoming YA series about a mysterious odor vacating a town has added—deep breath!—Rachel Keller, Gideon Adlon, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Alex MacNicoll, Jack Mulhern, Salena Qureshi, Grace Victoria Cox, Sean Berdy and Toby Wallace to its cast. Phew!

Head on over to Spoiler TV to get character details, otherwise we’d be here all week.

Preacher

Good news! Preacher has been renewed for a fourth season at AMC. [Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Actress Erin Richards will direct Gotham’s 100th episode, “The Trial of Jim Gordon” written by co-star Ben McKenzie.

Elseworlds

KSiteTV has synopses for all three episodes of the Elseworlds crossover.

December 9 at 8PM: Hour One: The Flash EPIC ELSEWORLDS CROSSOVER KICKS OFF TONIGHT — When Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (guest star Stephen Amell) wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other, the two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s (guest star Melissa Benoist) help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (guest star Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter, Lois Lane (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch). LaMonica Garrett guest stars as The Monitor. Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen (#509). Original airdate 12/9/2018. December 10 at 8PM: Hour Two: Arrow THE ELSEWORLDS CROSSOVER CONTINUES IN GOTHAM CITY WITH BATWOMAN (RUBY ROSE) — With Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) still stuck in the other’s bodies, the two get a lead on John Deegan (guest star Jeremy Davies) and head to Gotham City with Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) to figure out why their reality has changed. While there, they meet the mysterious Kate Kane (guest star Ruby Rose) who provides them with information that leads the group to Arkham Asylum. James Bamford directed the episode with teleplay by Marc Guggenheim and story by Caroline Dries (#709). Original airdate 12/10/2018. December 11 at 8PM: Hour Three: Supergirl THE BATTLE CONCLUDES — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) engage in the battle of their lives. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Marc Guggenheim and teleplay by Derek Simon & Robert Rovner (#409). Original airdate 12/11/2018.

Legends of Tomorrow

Elsewhere, Constantine breaks the timeline in the synopsis for the December 10 episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow.”

After Constantine (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, you can’t change the past, he, along with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) try to deal with the ramifications without telling the rest of the Legends. Even though Zari encourages them to just fix the problem, Constantine and Charlie are determined to find another way, but only continue to make things worse. Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Ramona Young and Jes Macallan also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (#408). Original airdate 12/10/2018.

Arrow

Arrow’s 150th episode is titled, “Emerald Archer” according to Beth Schwartz on Twitter.

Riverdale

Gina Gershon guest stars as Jughead’s mother, Gladys Jones, in the synopsis for the December 12 episode, “Outbreak.”

On the road and running out of places to stay, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) head to Toledo to visit Jughead’s mother Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) and sister Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins). Back in Riverdale, Betty (Lili Reinhart) inches closer to uncovering the truth about Griffins & Gargoyles, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) take on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) after more students fall victim to seizures. Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by James DeWille (#308). Original airdate 12/12/2018.

Supernatural

DJ Qualls returns as Garth in the synopsis for “The Spear.”

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of their pal Garth (guest star DJ Qualls) to gain inside information on what Michael may be planning. The brothers split up to each go after weapons that can aid in their fight against the Archangel, but this may be a fight our heroes cannot win. The episode was directed by Amyn Kaderali and written by Robert Berens (#1409). Original Airdate 12/13/2018.



The Gifted

Finally, Polaris goes full Magneto, complete with headband, in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Gifted, “gaMe changer.”

