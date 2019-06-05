Image: Warner Bros.

Benedict Wong offers a Doctor Strange 2 update. Mystique raises a good point about the X-Men in new Dark Phoenix footage. See Peter Parker build his new Far From Home suit. Plus, a new clip from Toy Story 4, teases for The Good Place’s return, and sad news for Happy! and Deadly Class. To me, my spoilers!



The Batman

THR reports Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is “around 30 years old” in Matt Reeves The Batman, and “still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective.” Despite that descriptor, the trade also alleges Pattinson’s first journey in the cowl “is neither another rehashing of his origin nor the tale of a seasoned crimefighter ruling Gotham City.”





Doctor Strange 2



During a recent appearance at the Denver Pop Culture Con, Benedict Wong stated Doctor Strange 2 may begin filming “some time next year.”

I know they’ve now got a writer on board who I met at the Endgame premiere. So I think that may be happening some time next year.

[LRM]

Bond 25

According to the official James Bond Twitter page, a crewman “sustained a minor injury” following a controlled explosion at Pinewood Studios for the film.

Men in Black: International

Comic Book Movie has a quartet of posters for Men in Black: International.

Dark Phoenix

Mystique calls out Professor X on his bullshit in the latest clip from Dark Phoenix. Our review is now up if you’re interested.

Toy Story 4

Buzz runs afoul of Key and Peele in an extended clip from Toy Story 4.

The Dead Don’t Die

A new TV spot sees Irish samurai Tilda Swinton lopping the heads off of some zombies.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Dora the Explorer wields a bowie knife in the first TV spot for Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker builds his new suit, and—thanks to a pair of privacy-invading sunglasses—Peter learns J.B. Smoove’s character is reading up on the history of witchcraft in another new TV spot.





The Nightmare Gallery

Meanwhile, Amber Benson plays an anthropology professor investigating the occult in the trailer for The Nightmare Gallery.

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

We also have a clip of Leonardo fencing with The Penguin from Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, courtesy of Screenrant.

Arrow

According to Deadline, Connor Hawke actor Joseph-David Jones has been promoted to series regular for Arrow’s eighth and final season.

Happy!/Deadly Class

Sad news—Happy! has been canceled after two seasons at Syfy. The further sad news? Deadly Class has also been canceled at Syfy. [Deadline]

Speaks the Nightbird

Deadline reports Stephen Susco has been hired to adapt Robert McCammon’s Speaks the Nightbird—a novel concerning a 17th-century witch hunt in the Carolina colonies—into a potential series for FX.

The Good Place

Spoiler TV has the titles for the first eight episodes of The Good Place’s fourth season.

Episode 4.01 - A Girl From Arizona - Part 1 Episode 4.02 - A Girl From Arizona - Part 2 Episode 4.03 - Chillaxing Episode 4.04 - Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy Episode 4.05 - Employee Of The Bearimy Episode 4.06 - A Chip Driver Mystery Episode 4.07 - Help Is Other People Episode 4.08 - The Funeral To End All Funerals

The 100

Spoiler TV also has the titles for the final six episodes of The 100's sixth season.

Episode 6.08 - The Old Man and the Anomaly Episode 6.09 - What You Take With You Episode 6.10 - Matryoshka Episode 6.11 - Ashes to Ashes Episode 6.12 - Adjustment Protocol Episode 6.13 - The Blood of Sanctum (Season Finale)

Stranger Things

Screen Rant has the latest poster for the new season of Stranger Things.

The Rook

A woman with amnesia learns she’s part of a supernatural secret agency in the first trailer for Starz’s The Rook.

Killjoys

Lastly, a quick teaser for the final season of Killjoys reveals the crew has just 27 days to save the universe.

