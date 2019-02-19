Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Get a look at Creepshow’s spooktacular host. There might be more Doctor Who on the way this year, just not in the way you’d expect it. Melissa Rosenberg is already promising big things for Jessica Jones’ final season. Plus, meet a few more of Detective Pikachu’s horrifyingly adorable Pokémon pals, and a new Toy Story 4 clip. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Captain Marvel

An official tie-in book titled Starforce on the Rise by Steve Behling confirms Jude Law indeed plays Starforce Commander, Yon-Rogg, rather than Mar-Vell. It’s a name that had previously been included in other Captain Marvel merchandise, but swiftly replaced with “Starforce Commander” naming, so whether this continues to be an attempt at elaborate obfuscation or Law really is Yon-Rogg remains to be seen.[Screen Rant]

Bond 25

The Playlist reports Scott Z. Burns has been hired to rewrite Neal Purvis and Robert Wade’s latest James Bond script before shooting begins this April. The outlet describes Burns’ work as “an overhaul” and not to be surprised if “Burns is ultimately given first screenplay credit.”

Advertisement

In related news, Bond 25 is currently scheduled for an April 10, 2020 release date. [/Film]





Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Revenge of the Fans reports Rosario Dawson, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne C. Moore, Constance Zimmer, Courtenay Taylor, Cree Summer, Kimberley Brooks, Marie Avgeropoulos, Michael Dorn, Mozhan Marno and Ray Chase have joined the cast of the animated film, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines in currently undisclosed roles.

Advertisement

Toy Story 4

Annie Potts introduced an exclusive clip from Toy Story 4 during her recent appearance on Good Morning America.

Advertisement

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Production begins next week on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, according to Kevin Smith on Twitter.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Mary Jane’s official Funko Pop figurine carries a mace. Speculate away as to its importance!

Advertisement

Shazam!

Likewise, the full Marvel family is accounted for in Shazam’s line of Funko figurines.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

Another newly leaked Lego set sees Iron Man dressed in one of the weird new white uniforms seen being worn by other heroes in other leaked merchandise, alongside his robot assistant, Dum-E. You see what Tony did there.

Advertisement

Detective Pikachu

Detective Pikachu suffers from amnesia and a caffeine addiction in the latest TV spot.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters



Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan burst from the Earth in the latest TV spot.

Sadako

A short trailer for Sadako, a new entry in the Ring franchise has also been released.

Advertisement





Evil

Katja Herbers has signed on to star in CBS’s upcoming supernatural drama in the vein of The X-Files from The Good Wife creators, Robert and Michelle King. According to Deadline, Herbers will play Kristen Benoist, the show’s “skeptical female psychologist.”

Advertisement

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves have joined the cast of the Penny Dreadful spinoff, City of Angels. Garza will play Josefina, “the quiet and overlooked sister” of the series’ central Vega family, said to possess“a powerful spirit waiting to be unleashed.” Nieves will play Mateo Vega, the family’s “volatile brother” who “lacks the clear strength and ambition” of his older, detective sibling, Tiago. [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Continental

Speaking with Rotten Tomatoes, Ian McShane confirmed he will not be a series regular on the upcoming John Wick TV series.

No. But I may give ’em a voiceover. A series, no. They talked about that.

Jessica Jones

In light of yesterday’s cancellation news, creator Melissa Rosenberg promised Jessica Jones “will be going out with a bang” on Twitter.

Advertisement

Creepshow

Greg Nicotero shared an image of the show’s new-and-improved host, The Creep, on Instagram.

Advertisement

DC Superhero Girls

A new trailer reveals Cartoon Network’s DC Superhero Girls premieres on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Doctor Who



A 12-minute VR film from the BBC titled Doctor Who: The Runaway is “currently in the final stages of production” according to Den of Geek.

Advertisement

Gotham

Spoiler TV has synopses for the eighth and ninth episodes of season five, “Nothing’s Shocking” and “The Trial of Jim Gordon.”

Nothing’s Shocking Bullock’s past comes back to haunt him when he and Gordon investigate two murders at Sirens. Meanwhile, Bruce and Alfred explore the tunnels beneath the city, and Penguin and Nygma’s plans to escape are thwarted by the least likely of suspects in the all-new “Nothing’s Shocking” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, Feb. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-511) (TV-14 L, V)

The Trial of Jim Gordon After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial for his life that could have deadly real consequences. Meanwhile, Ivy (guest star Peyton List) returns and puts her spell on Bruce, leaving Selina to defend herself. Lee has a life-changing moment as Barbara and Penguin consider their next moves in the all-new “The Trial of Jim Gordon” episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, March 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-512) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

Riverdale

Riverdale continues to prove its basically Twin Peaks from James Hurley’s perspective in the synopsis for its March 6 episode, “Fire Walk With Me.”

Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learns that The Farm has set their sights on someone in her inner circle. Meanwhile, when Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) control over Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes too much to handle, she sets a plan in motion to turn the tables on them. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned about a young runaway he meets at the gym, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) struggles to maintain control over the Serpents. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Marisol Adler directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#314).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Passage

The race is on to save Amy from the virus in the synopsis for episode eight, “You Are Not That Girl Anymore.”

As Amy experiences symptoms of the virus that indicate she is close to turning, Brad brings everyone together, and Lila and Sykes race to perfect an anti-viral medicine to save her from Fanning. Meanwhile, Richards tries to keep Project NOAH contained when Guilder (guest star James Le Gros) makes a mysterious decision to let go of most of the staff while also trying to ward off Babcock’s attempts to get in his head in the all-new “You Are Not That Girl Anymore” episode of THE PASSAGE airing Monday, March 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PSG-108) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

What We Do in the Shadows

Bloody-Disgusting has two new posters for the upcoming What We Do in the Shadows TV series.

Advertisement

Cloak & Dagger

A new trailer for season two gives us our first look at Mayhem.

Siren

Ryn struggles to tame her mermaid peers in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Primal Instincts.”

The Orville

The Orville crew encounter subterranean something-or-others in the trailer for “Identity, Part 1.”

Doom Patrol

Mr. Nobody spars with The Chief in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Donkey Patrol.”

Supergirl

Finally, Supergirl takes on the Elite in the trailer for “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.