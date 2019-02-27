Image: Disney

Aubrey Plaza talks Child’s Play. The fourth Hotel Transylvania has a release date. Captain Marvel rocks out in two more TV spots. Plus, what’s to come on Deadly Class and Doom Patrol, more footage of a major villains arrival on The Flash, and even more casting for Utopia and the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. To me, my Spoilers!



Frozen 2

On a recent episode of the Fine Tooning podcast, bloggers Jim Hill and Drew Taylor stated the Frozen sequel concerns Anna and Elsa searching to find “what actually happened to their parents.”

It is about Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents…they’re going to go beyond Arendelle.

Child’s Play

Aubrey Plaza hyped the controversial remake of Child’s Play in a new interview with THR.

Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie. It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original. I play Karen, the mother, and I have less interaction with Chucky than the actor who plays my son does. I can’t reveal too much. We’re not supposed to talk about Chucky. It builds for Karen in a way that I’m interacting with Chucky by the end, but I’m mostly dealing with my son — who I almost believe is behind the mayhem. The horror of it all will be for the audience. For me, it’s more of a psychological thriller.

Hotel Transylvania 4

Sony Pictures has announced Hotel Transylvania 4 is now slated for a Wednesday, December 22, 2021 release date. [Coming Soon]

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel murders a few Skrulls to Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” in the latest TV spot.

Meanwhile, a new featurette discusses the Skrull/Kree conflict.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Nathan Lane has joined the cast the new Penny Dreadful series as Lewis Michener, “a veteran LAPD officer who is wise to the ways of the world and ruthless in pursuit of his goals. He becomes a partner and mentor to the younger Detective Tiago Vega (played by Daniel Zovatto).” [THR]

Frankenstein

Saidah Arrika Ekulona has joined the cast of CBS’s Frankenstein detective series as the “intelligent, decisive” and “tough but not without compassion”, Capt. Mills. Westworld director Uta Briesewitz has also been tapped to helm the pilot. [Deadline]

Katy Keene

Deadline reports Camille Hyde and Lucien Laviscount have boarded the musical Riverdale spinoff as Josie and the Pussycats supporting players Alexandra and Alexander Cabot III, respectively.

Utopia

Deadline reports Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie, and Christopher Denham have joined the cast of Gillian Flynn’s new Amazon series, Utopia. LaThrop will play the “bright and big-hearted” Becky, while Borges has been cast as a character named Wilson Wilson, “a brilliant, paranoid and eccentric conspiracy theorist who is obsessed with Utopia and convinced that it hides more dark secrets about the very future of our world.” Mackenzie plays Alice, who shows “a steely resolve when challenged and thrown into the dangerous world of our Nerds” while Denham rounds out the cast as Arby, “a shark-like menace who’s emotionally stunted and socially disconnected but whose cold facade starts crumbling as he learns some dangerous truths about his childhood.”

Locke & Key

Meanwhile, Variety reports Felix Mallard has joined Locke & Key as Lucas Caravaggio, “a charming teenager in the town of Matheson whose exposure to magic leads to serious complications.”

The Flash

We now have set video of Barry and Nora arguing in the year 2049, from an upcoming episode of The Flash introducing the villain Godspeed.

Doom Patrol

KSiteTV has photos from this week’s episode, “Puppet Patrol.” More at the link.

Deadly Class

KSiteTV also has photos from “Rise Above,” tonight’s episode of Deadly Class. Head over there to see the rest.

Roswell, New Mexico

Finally, Roswell, New Mexico homages Ace of Base in the trailer for next week’s alien implant episode, “I Saw The Sign.”

