Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie won’t adapt any of the original stories. New rumors hint the Mulan reboot could work some songs into the mix. Doom Patrol could be casting Cyborg’s dad. Plus, new footage from The Predator and Fear the Walking Dead, and new snippets from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Spoilers now!



Avengers 4

Appearing as a guest on the The Marvelists Podcast, Mark Ruffalo stated this month’s reshoots will actually finish the film.

Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September. And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour… Then you guys will get [Avengers 4]. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year… It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.

Meanwhile, Project Casting reports the production is looking to cast “African American women with shaved heads” and a “5'4 caucasian male” to work as stand-ins for a scene that sounds like it involves some Wakandans and... presumably a young boy who could possibly be Peter Parker? After all, Tom Holland’s around 5'7"!

Additionally, Just Jared has set photos of Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, and Scarlett Johansson, while That Hashtag Show reports John Slattery—a.k.a. Thunderbolt Ross—was recently seen on set filming a scene with Robert Downey, Jr.



Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Speaking with /Film, co-writer Gary Dauberman confirmed the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie will not be adapting any of the campfire stories from the original series.

It is a completely original story I came up with, but it still has the Midnight Society and it still has the campfire. That show is so important to me. I didn’t want to age it down too much because for it’s time, it had some really disturbing episodes and some really dark episodes. Not every story the Midnight Society told ended with happily ever after or a person learning their lesson and it will never happen again. I really embraced that side of things and I think it’s been a long time. I think fear is healthy for kids. I don’t think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that’s something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark. I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they’ll laugh at times. I think it’s got a great message. I think it’s got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that’s great. I think it’s going to open it up to a wider audience.

Bond 25

In a recent interview with The National, Wonder Woman’s Said Taghmaoui revealed Danny Boyle had originally cast him as the film’s Middle-Eastern villain, but now that the production is searching for a new director, he is uncertain “if they’re going to go Russian or Middle East with the baddie right now.”

We don’t know who the director will be, and the producers don’t know if they’re going to go Russian or Middle East with the baddie right now. I literally just received a message saying: ‘If they go Middle East, it’s you. If they go Russian, it’s someone else.’ It’s the story of my life. Always on that line between something that could change my life and something that disappears.

The Devil All the Time

Deadline reports Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, and Tracy Letts are currently in talks to star a film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock‘s novel, The Devil All the Time, from director Antonio Campos. The “decades-spanning” story concerns the possibly evil town of Knockemstiff, Ohio, where ritual sacrifice and serial-killing couples are the status quo.

Mulan

Disney Insider reports the live-action Mulan “will indeed feature some of the music from the 1998 animated classic” as well as Mushu, the Fa family dragon. No “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” no sale, Disney.

Polaroid

Deadline reports Dimension’s indefinitely delayed horror film about a haunted polaroid camera is now heading straight-to-Netflix.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Comic Book has a sneak peek from the upcoming animated Spider-Man movie, pulled from the launch stream for the new Spider-Man video game.

The House With a Clock in its Walls

Coming Soon has the film’s IMAX poster.

Director Eli Roth has also shared a new production video on Twitter.

The Predator

The“Ultimate Predator” battles an original-size model—Predator Original, if you will—in a new clip.

Swamp Thing

Deadline reports Maria Sten (Channel Zero, Straight Outta Compton) has joined the cast as Liz Tremayne, “a close childhood friend of Abby Arcane’s, who splits her time between reporting for the local paper and bartending at her aging father’s roadhouse bar. Her no-nonsense attitude belies a deep compassion for her friends and family as she sets out in her uncompromising quest to expose the secrets that threaten her beloved hometown.”

Another Life

Jessica Camacho, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming miniseries in undisclosed roles.

Doom Patrol

That Hashtag Show reports the series is now looking to cast “an African-American male in his late 50s” to play Cyborg’s father, Dr. Silas Stone.





Jessica Jones

During a panel at Salt Lake City’s FanX convention, David Tennant stated “there’s no immediate plans” for Kilgrave to return in season three.

Flashbacks, sure. Well, who knows. There’s no immediate plans. But if there were immediate plans, I’d be denying them. So you know, who knows?

Legends of Tomorrow

Episode 6 is titled “Tender is the Nate,” according to Keto Shimizu on Twitter.

Charmed

Over the weekend at the Paley Fall TV Preview in Beverly Hills, California, executive producer Amy Rardin revealed a real brujería practitioner helped develop the show’s take on witchcraft.

We have a real Latinx witch in our writers’ room. Every culture has their own witchcraft traditions, and we really wanted to explore not just from a Salem witchcraft but all kinds of different witchcraft that happens all around the world.

The Last Ship

“Chandler’s haunting visions manifest into reality” in the synopsis for September 30th’s episode, “Tropic of Cancer”.

As Nathan James and her allies attempt to prevent the enemy moving north, Chandler’s haunting visions manifest into reality.

Fear the Walking Dead

Jim threatens to leave the group in a clip from next week’s episode, “MM 54".

Castle Rock

Finally, find out what the Kid’s up to in trailer for the season finale of Castle Rock, “Romans.”

