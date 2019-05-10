Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good and merchandisable, as seen on the internet lately. This week: so many gauntlets, so little time! Star Trek cats! A very peculiar Far From Home vehicle! And Boba Fett—Boba Fett, where!? Check it out.



Chronicle Collectibles Star Trek Cats Statues

What if you were to imagine a future where Catkind looked to the stars, went on voyages into the unknown, and boldly meowed where no cat had meowed before? That’s basically the premise behind Jenny Parks’s Star Trek Cats art series, which has now leapt from book series to collectible statues. Catues?

Kicking off with feline forms of Captain Kirk, Spock, and Scotty from the original Star Trek, each figurine in the Star Trek Cats series comes in between 5" and 7.5" tall—Kirk-cat as the biggest, thanks to his Captain’s chair—so they’re perfectly sized to litter about your work space. Because how else can you show off your love of Trek and your love of cute kitties? Each statue will set you back $40 when they begin releasing later this year. [Toyark]

Hot Toys Avengers: Endgame Nano Gauntlet

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been out long enough that even the people behind the film have declared their so-called “Spoiler Ban” lifted, merchandise based on the biggest blockbuster of the year so far has exploded—especially when it comes to the jury-rigged answer to the Infinity Gauntlet the Avengers cook up as part of their bonkers plans. Featuring light up Infinity Stones, the life-sized Nano Gauntlet doesn’t really do much other than be kind of massive—52cm tall, including its display base!—and be pretty. Its fingers aren’t articulated, so you can’t pretend you’re doing a Snap yourself—though there’s smaller versions on the way that will let you do that. This one’s just a display piece to put among your collection.

It’ll set you back a pretty penny, too—$380 ahead of its release in October next year. Good things come to those who wait! [Hot Toys]

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Boba Fett Figure

Boba Fett’s role in Return of the Jedi might be little more than “cool-looking chump,” but honestly that’s all you need to be to be a pretty great action figure. Boba’s debut in the Figuarts line has been a long time coming, but now fans can finally get him this October. Roughly $60 in Japanese Yen will get you Boba himself, his carbine blaster rifle, alternate hands to pose him with...and that’s about it. Bandai lists his jetpack like it’s a separate accessory, which, technically it is, but c’mon—you gonna sell a Boba Fett without his jetpack!?

Didn’t think so. [Toyark]

Hasbro Legends Electronic Avengers: Endgame Gauntlet

Is $380 too rich for your blood when it comes to owning your own Endgame Nano Gauntlet? What about just shy of $100? That’s how much Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends full-scale replica of the gauntlet will set you back. Revealed today ahead of its release in August, the Legends Gauntlet is a little bulkier than Hot Toys, but it makes up for it by being actually, properly wearable—who needs to pose the fingers of it in a snap when you can just do it yourself?

Including both light up features for the embedded stones as well as sounds to boot, it’s not as glisteningly fancy as Hot Toys’ gauntlet offerings, but much more playable. [Hasbro Pulse]

Hasbro Spider-Man: Far From Home Jet

It’s safe to assume that Spider-Man is going to have a few Stark-designed toys to play with when he heads overseas in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But will that include this $25 single seat, rocket-firing, Spidey-rescuing jet from Hasbro’s new Far From Home toy line? We can’t be the only people who think it looks more like a flying coffin. Hopefully Hasbro didn’t just spoil the film’s biggest secret—we always want more Tom Holland.

Infinity Gauntlet Meat Tenderiser

Maybe you don’t want the heroic version of the Infinity Gauntlet, though—we still have you covered this week! Thanos pulverized half the universe with his fancy bedazzled gauntlet, but you can pulverize steaks, chicken, or whatever meat needs pounding in your kitchen. Inside this $26 Infinity Gauntlet you’ll find a silicon grip so you can hold it securely while going to town on a cut, or to prevent the Avengers from tearing it off your hand. We’re hoping the business end is made of hefty steel for hygienic reasons, but also for a more satisfying slam every time you land a blow.

Toy Story 4 Hamm Piggy Bank

Has it really taken four Toy Story movies for someone to create a real-life piggy bank version of Hamm? Available next week for $26, this slotted pig does nothing but gobble up your pocket change, which is accessible through a plug on the bottom for emergency movie tickets. It’s cute, it’s simple, but we would easily cough up a few extra bucks if this bank played John Ratzenberger quotes every time we made a deposit.

Pac-Man Procrastination Power Maze Safe

Pac-Man is one of those retro games that pops up in some form on almost every console ever released. But you don’t need a controller or a screen to play this maze block version of the dot-eating yellow puck. You’ll be sacrificing the game’s earworm musical snippets, but as you spin this $19 cube to guide Pac-Man through the maze, you don’t have to worry about ghosts ever cornering and eating you. It will save you stress, and some cash since the cube doubles as a piggy bank.