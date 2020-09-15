We come from the future
Moonbase 8 Sees Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly Hilariously Try to Get to the Moon

Germain Lussier
Tim and Fred? Yes, Heidecker and Armisen join John C. Reilly on Moonbase 8.
Screenshot: Showtime
Getting to the moon is no joke. That is, unless you’re a trio of washed-up has-beens living in the desert trying to prove to NASA that you’re worthy of making the trip.

That’s the set-up for Moonbase 8, a new series coming to Showtime on November 8. It stars Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly as the unlikely astronauts who are attempting to live and function on a simulated moon base in the Arizona desert. We’ve seen this scenario before—Steve Carell’s Space Force did an episode on it recently—but rarely with this total embrace of comedic absurdity. Check out the trailer below.

Moonbase 8 was co-created by Heidecker and Jonathan Krisel, who have worked together for years on all the Tim and Eric shows. Reilly and Armisen have both appeared on those shows, so their inclusion here makes sense. The big difference, however, is those shows always have a deliberately cheap and cheesy aesthetic which is not the case with Moonbase 8. I’m very interested to see how much of that weird Tim and Eric humor will cross over in a much glossier production. But if any trio of comedic actors can do it, it’s these three.

Moonbase 8 lands on Showtime November 8.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

