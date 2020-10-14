It’s Prime Day!
Trailer Frenzy

Monster Hunter's First Trailer Brings the Big Monsters (and Big Swords)

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Monster Hunter
Monster HunterPaul W.S. AndersonCapcomVideo GamesSony PicturesMilla JovovichTony JaamonstersMeagan GoodT.I.Diego Bonetaron perlman
21
Milla making good use of demon mode on those dual blades.
Gif: Sony
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Although, Milla Jovovich herself could stand to have some bigger swords. Having two swords doesn’t make up for it!

After months of teases, Sony has dropped the first official trailer for Monster Hunter, Paul W.S. Anderson’s adaptation of the beloved Capcom video game franchise. Not a direct adaptation of the, well, monster-hunting game series, the movie stars Jovovich as Captain Artemis, a U.S. military officer who finds herself and her unit transported to a strange world of giant beasts after a mysterious sandstorm.

From there, we actually get some pretty faithful Monster Hunter goodness, including Tony Jaa as looking like he stepped right out of Monster Hunter World firing off his bow and wielding that truly delightful giant sword. But there are the monsters themselves, too, giving us looks at the likes of Diablos and Rathalos as Artemis and her team adapt to the new world they find themselves in. It looks like some good, silly fun, if not exactly a 1:1 take on the games.

Monster Hunter is set to hit theaters, somehow, in December.

James Whitbrook

DISCUSSION

noreallybutwait
NoReallyButWait

This trailer shows so many of the plot beats I’m pretty sure it goes all the way through the false ending designed to lull the audience into thinking everything is fine and then right to the final FINAL battle that’s probably intended to be something of a surprise.