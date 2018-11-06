Image: Mondo

The logo, proton packs, traps, Slimer, Stay Puft, few films have as many recognizable images in them as Ghostbusters. Which means designing a poster for it, especially after almost 35 years, can be a challenge. Thankfully for all of us, it was a challenge artist Laurent Durieux was happy to take on.



“My challenge was to find something that hopefully hadn’t been used before, which was no easy feat,” the artist told io9 via email. “I love architecture and New York is a big part of the film, so I knew I was going to have that in there. [Then] I had this idea of mixing the [Ghost Trap] with the Firehouse and focusing on the scene where the power is cut off and all the ghosts escape. There you go.”

And here you go, exclusively revealed by io9.

Image: Mondo

Laurent Durieux’s poster for Ghostbusters, a 24 x 36 inch screenprint in an edition of 375, will first be available at Durieux’s new poster exhibition “The Art of Laurent Durieux Part Two” opening at 7 pm November 9 at the Mondo Gallery, 4115 Guadalupe St. Austin, Texas. It’ll remain on display through November 17.

One thing you immediately notice about the poster is that none of the Ghostbusters are on it. At least, not their faces. Durieux said the decision not to put the actor’s faces on the poster was his.

“You create better posters without likenesses. Period,” he said. “You get to create out of the box. You are forced to find ideas. Some of the most beautiful alternative movie posters ever are the stuff created by the Cuban and Polish designers in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and even ‘80s, not one has any likenesses on them. I personally believe that, with a couple of exceptions, my best posters are the ones that followed that rule.”

Ghostbusters is just one of many posters in the show, many of which have yet to be revealed. But here are a few more.

Image: Mondo (Slashfilm)

Image: Mondo (Bloody Disgusting)

Durieux also did posters for Titanic, Apocalypse Now, Conan the Barbarian, and more. But, out of everything in the show, he said Ghostbusters was probably the most difficult.

“There is an enormous pressure over my head not to disappoint the hardcore Ghostbusters fans,” Durieux said. “Also it was very time consuming to draw. You know, working on that three-point perspective, the shadow and light rendering, etc.... I really should’ve done something with the likenesses now that I think of it. [Laughs].”

These posters along, along with the rest of the show, will first be available at the gallery in Texas with leftovers going online for sale in the coming weeks. Follow @MondoNews on Twitter for the heads up.