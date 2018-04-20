Image: Mitch Gerads (DC Comics)

Scott Free is many things. He is Mister Miracle, master escape artist. He is a New God, raised in the hellfires of Darkseid’s Apokolips. He is currently the Highfather, ascendant ruler and co-general of New Genesis and its armies. He’s a new Dad. But he is also this: a lowkey casual style thought leader.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads’ Mister Miracle series is one of the best superhero comics on the market right now, for a lot of reasons—its gripping high drama, its touching personal examination of Scott and Big Barda’s relationship, its enthralling blend of Jack-Kirby-ian weirdness and stark human reality, I could go on (and have gone on before). But one of my favorite parts of it is that Scott Free’s personal wardrobe is just an endless sea of casual DC Comics t-shirts.

Every issue, when Scott’s not suited up in his Mister Miracle suit, he’s scruffily bearded, clad in jeans and a T-shirt emblazoned with the emblems of DC’s finest heroes. Superman (and both Superman Red and Superman Blue!). Batman. Aquaman. Wonder Woman. Nightwing. You name it, Scott Free probably has it on a t-shirt.

I am honestly surprised DC just haven’t done a Mister Miracle themed collection that is just all these different t-shirts. But it’s not just good shirts that show off Scott Free’s simple stylishness—behold, the full version of the panel from Mister Miracle #8 that inspired this silly blog in the first place:



Check out those Mister Miracle-themed hi-tops. Bold. Almost a little gauche, to wear sneakers patterned after your own supersuit. But I love them. If I could a) grow a beard that wasn’t a patchy mess and b) had the body of a New God, I would honestly dress like Scott Free every day of the week.

