Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Initially Like the Stranger Things Season 3 Ending

Being an actor on television can be challenging when you don’t know what’s going to happen to the character you’ve poured your heart and soul into for years. Which means that, like Millie Bobby Brown upon learning about the ending of the last season of Stranger Things, one’s initial reaction to a surprise might not be a happy one.

That ending, which saw Eleven and her adopted family leaving Hopkins, was not Bobby Brown’s favorite, she told Elle recently. “I was pissed!” she said. “I read the script and I was like, ‘What, how is this even possible? Why are they moving away?’ They were like, ‘Didn’t you read episode 3?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ Because Joyce said she wanted to move away from Hawkins. I don’t know. I just felt really against it.”



It’s not usual for an actor to talk quite this frankly about their confusion with a creative choice. Often, these impressions are taken out of context by angry fans, used as fuel for the show having gone in a bad direction. But these actors are themselves just trying to puzzle through difficult decisions, and that’s a hard thing to do. Anger is a normal reaction to confusion. But it’s not always a final one.



Bobby Brown also went on to talk about her feelings about a popular Stranger Things fan theory, which would see her become the villain the next season. She’s intrigued, but it’s not necessarily something she would want to happen to Eleven: “I kind of like it! I’m into it. I wasn’t playing it like that. We don’t know what happens in season 4. I definitely don’t. In scenes after the Mind Flayer grabbed me, I wasn’t playing it as I was infected. I was definitely playing it as normal as possible. And maybe that’s the reason they didn’t tell me. To make it as real as possible. I don’t know. Those theories freak me out a bit. Because I’m like, ‘Oh god, that could genuinely be true.’ And what if she is the villain? That would be so cool. Wouldn’t that be cool? I’d love to be the villain, but then I also wouldn’t because Eleven is perfect. It would suck.”



We’ll find out if there’s any truth to the rumor when the fourth season of Stranger Things, which takes the horror beyond the bounds of Hopkins, hits Netflix sometime in the future.



