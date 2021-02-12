Milestone Returns to DC Comics This Month With a Big New Preview

Image : Denys Cowan and Chris Sotomayor/DC Comics

At DC Fandome last year, we learned the first proper (and long-awaited) details of the return of the legendary Milestone imprint—and it turns out we’re going to be learning a whole lot more in just a few short weeks.



This morning DC Comics confirmed that the Milestone Returns one-shot made available during Fandome last year is being re-released with updated and expanded material to kickstart the new publishing program’s range of digital-first comic series. Releasing first digitally in two weeks before hitting retail shelves in May, Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition expands on the original digital comic with 24 pages of new material, written by Reginald Hudlin and featuring art by Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Bill Sienkiewicz, and others.

As well as expanding on the stories teased in the initial teaser, the book will also include previews for the first wave of Milestone digital-first series—Static, Icon & Rocket, and Hardware—as well explore the mysterious “Big Bang” event in Dakota that lays the groundwork for each of the new books. Following that, Static will re-introduce Virgil Hawkins’ adventures in April, with Icon & Rocket and Hardware will begin releasing in June and August, respectively.

While you wait though, you can salivate over Nikolas Draper-Ivey’s newly-revealed concept arts for the new looks for Virgil’s Static gear, and Francis “Hotstreak” Stone:

Image : Nikolas Draper-Ivey/DC Comics

Image : Nikolas Draper-Ivey/DC Comics

They’re both really cool looks, but naturally, we’ve got to lean towards Static—the glasses/mask combo Draper-Ivey teases in the bottom right looks like a fantastic take on his classic gear.

We’ll find out more about the return of Milestone when, well, Milestone Returns releases digitally on February 26.

