Can’t stop me now, yea/I said, “I got you now”/Come on, what’s up, danger?

Gif : Insomniac Games/Sony

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Miles Morales’ new video game will give him an unlockable suit based on his animated adventures on the silver screen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But even then, we’re still blown away by the lengths Insomniac Games has gone into replicating the look and feel of it.



Advertisement

Revealed today as the second early-access skin players can get for pre-ordering Spider-Man: Miles Morales—alongside the new-for-the-game TRACK suit designed by comics artist Javier Garrón—Miles’ Into the Spider-Verse look brings his gangly animated frame and ben-day-dot-saturated aesthetic into the world of Insomniac’s new Playstation game.

Advertisement

It’s similar in that regard to the Into the Spider-Verse suit created for Peter Parker in the first game, released as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man’s final piece of downloadable content. I t looks gorgeous, and, of course, completely brain-breaking in the best way. But it actually goes even further than just a skin over Miles. It completely changes the way he moves in-game to perfectly capture the style of the movie. Check out the trailer below, and get ready to just wipe your jaw up off the floor afterward :

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

It’s incredible. Miles doesn’t just get a new look, his attacks change, getting comic-book style “Pow!” effects bubbles just like the movie. He even animates differently: just like in much of Spider-Verse, while wearing the movie suit Miles’ adopts the different frame movement of being animated “on twos”—an animation term for where movement is only every other frame, so 12 out of the 24 in a second of film. While the rest of Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ world is rendered in 30 or 60 frames per second depending on the performance mode you play it in, he’s there jittering around to show off his inexperience, and still looking slick as all hell

The amazing design and tech behind this had help from those responsible for bringing Into the Spider-Verse to life in the first place. In an extended look at the suit in action below, Spider-Verse production designer Justin K. Thompson confirmed that the movie’s crew helped Insomniac get the look and feel of Miles’ movie suit just right, so it really feels like a slice of the movie is there in the game.

Look, I’m on the record with how much I love Miles’ classic suit in this game already. But sorry to that costume, I do not know her: I will be playing the hell out of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the Into the Spider-Verse when the game hits Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on November 12.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.