Regardless of who’s wearing the suit, one of the things that defines Spider-Man is the fact that the hero’s supposed to be a kind of an everyman. Relatable. Understandable. Exceptional, but still very much a regular person with the kinds of issues we’ve all got. Like, for instance, a huge problem with procrastination.

In the latest clip from Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is a kid who’s got to meet some great expectations (doing well in school), and even more challenging responsibilities (getting his stuff ready and packed so that he can actually go to said school). But like all great heroes, Miles knows that there’s more to life than packing bags and hauling ass to make it to class on time, something his parents are understandably annoyed by.

All things considered, a little tardiness to get to first period is nothing compared to getting busted by one’s cop father on the way to school. It’s safe to assume, though, that when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14, the kid’s going to have much, much bigger problems to deal with.

