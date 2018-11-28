Image: Sony Pictures Animation

Look, when a decidedly Dad-ish Peter Parker becomes your Spider-Mentor, there are going to be certain things that you learn as you go along. Like, say, how to avoid death from calamitous falls/angry scientists with laser guns through the power of webs.



In the wake of today’s review embargo on Into the Spider-Verse (which is, apparently, very good!), Sony has released a new extended clip from the film that sees...well, actually a lot of things happening.

Miles and Peter breaking into an Alchemax and trying to blend in despite walking around in bright red and blue Spider-suits. Miles learning how to webswing for the first time from his incredibly bad teacher. And, of course, the grand arrival of the radioactive (and soon to be movie-starring) Spider-Gwen! But even with so much going on, this entire clip is just a delight to watch.

Advertisement

It’s gorgeous and stylish—like the adorable little bonk graphic when Miles chucks a bagel back at one of the pursuing scientists, which literally just says “Bagel!”—the banter between Pete and Miles is great, and then you have Gwen’s incredibly rocking entrance, complete with wailing guitars that are presumably a nod to her band-member life as part of the Mary Janes on her own world. It’s so fun. I can’t wait to see more of this movie.

We won’t have to wait too long to see more—Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14. But when it looks this good, that might as well be a lifetime away!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.