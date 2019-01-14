Image: CBS

We’d heard the rumors, but now it’s official: Michelle Yeoh will helm her very own Star Trek series. But she won’t be taking to the Captain’s chair—CBS has altogether more secretive plans for her.



Confirmed today (via Variety), CBS All Access has officially signed Yeoh to star in her own, so-far-untitled Star Trek series. “I’m so excited to continue telling these rich ‘Star Trek’ stories,” Yeoh said in a statement. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

The show—written by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt—won’t focus on Yeoh’s Star Trek: Discovery character Phillipa Georgiou, the noble Starfleet Captain we met at the beginning of the series; instead, she’ll get to dive further into the version of Georgiou from the Mirror Universe, former Emperor of the evil Terran Empire, who found herself brought over to Star Trek’s primary timeline in the back half of Discovery’s debut season.

That means that aside from exploring this much more villainous interpretation of Georgiou, the series will dive into the character’s time as a recruit of Section 31: the shadowy Federation black-ops group first introduced in Deep Space Nine as a hidden branch of Starfleet tasked with doing the dirty work needed to maintain the Federation’s lofty utopian ideals. The organization and Georgiou’s admittance to it were first teased in a deleted Discovery scene revealed at WonderCon last year, and will play a role when Yeoh returns for Discovery’s second season, set to begin on CBS All Access later this week on January 17.

We’ll bring you more about this latest addition to the Trek TV world as we learn it.

