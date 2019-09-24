Image: The CW

The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover is turning into a monumental experience. One that not only involves all of the Arrowverse shows the CW has to offer but is also bringing in characters from DC movies and TV shows past—including Smallville’s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, who played Superman and Lois Lane. But if you’re hoping for a villainous reunion, it’s not going to happen.

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Clark Kent’s friend-turned-nemesis Lex Luthor on Smallville, released a statement on Twitter saying he was offered a part in Crisis on Infinite Earths but chose to turn it down.

According to Rosenbaum, he chose not to join his former co-stars, as well as the likes of other Supermen like Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin, because the timing was bad and the studio wasn’t giving him any information about the project. Here’s a section from his statement:

I’ll just be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass “We have to know now.” My simple answer was “Pass.” I think you can understand why.

That doesn’t mean Lex Luthor is going to be MIA from Crisis on Infinite Earths. Jon Cryer will be reprising his version of the role as seen on Supergirl. He comes in addition to the lollapalooza of characters being brought into the fold for this epic crossover, including Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as a live-action version of Bruce Wayne, Burt Ward, and the heroes of Black Lightning. I’m sure we’ll learn of even more cameos, crossovers, and surprises as we get closer to the debut.

Crisis on Infinite Earths launches on the CW this December, with three episodes of the five-part event coming out this year, and the other two in January 2020.

