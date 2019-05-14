Dark Phoenix looks back on the X-Men movie legacy to tease what’s to come. Get a look at Sarge’s new team on Agents of SHIELD. Plus, what’s on the way for Legends of Tomorrow, and a new glimpse at Pennyworth. To me, my spoilers!
The Suicide Squad
Michael Rooker denied recent rumors he’s been cast as King Shark for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in a Instagram post.
Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi’s upcoming WWII satire about a child whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler hits theaters this October 18. [Coming Soon]
The Purge 5
The Purge movies will continue until morale improves—the fifth entry has been slated for a July 2020 release date. [Coming Soon]
Dark Phoenix
The latest Dark Phoenix featurette takes a historic look back at the X-Men movie franchise.
American Horror Story: 1984
In a recent interview with The Wrap, Tim Minear teased the latest season of American Horror Story will be a “treat” for fans of 1980s horror movies.
I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome. I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.
Agents of SHIELD
Entertainment Weekly has a photo of Sarge’s mysterious new team.
Legends of Tomorrow
To defeat Neron, the team tries to mend public perception of magical creatures in the trailer for “Hey, World!” the season four finale of Legends of Tomorrow.
Pennyworth
Finally, Jack Bannon impersonate Michael Caine in the latest teaser for Pennyworth.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
