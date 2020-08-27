We come from the future
Michael Crichton's Sphere May Become a TV Show From the Team Behind Westworld

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Sphere
SphereMichael CrichtonWestworldHBORobert Downey Jr.Denise ThéLisa JoyJonathan Nolan
11
Save
Sphere, seen here in its 1998 movie version, is coming to TV.
Photo: Warner Bros.

Westworld is a very successful HBO show based on an original idea by iconic author Michael Crichton. Now, the team behind that show is hoping to do it again, way down on the ocean floor.

Deadline reports that Sphere, the 1987 Crichton novelthe basis for the 1998 film—is being developed as an HBO series. Denise Thé, a Westworld executive producer and writer, is leading the project, with her Westworld collaborators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy on board, as well as Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, who currently produce HBO’s Perry Mason.

Sphere is about a group of scientists who find a highly advanced (you guessed it) sphere on the ocean floor. They don’t know where it came from. They don’t know what it does. But as they figure those things out, everything gets very freaking weird. After all, this is a story from the mind behind not just Westworld, but Jurassic Park, Congo, and dozens of others. Time travel is involved. Space. You name it.

There’s no word on, well, anything else beyond that. Sphere is in the works from HBO. That’s it. But it’s certainly a novel that could benefit from a longer, more in-depth adaptation. To say the film, which starred Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson, wasn’t quite up to par would be kind—though it has developed a cult following over the last 20 years.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

data-chandler
Data Chandler

Urgent help needed with a Sphere movie mystery:

My brothers and I distinctly remember a scene where the main cast is talking to “Jerry” (the sphere entity) via text on the computer screen, and at one point a team member asks Jerry something in the vein of “what do you want us to do?” to which Jerry suddenly replies, all over the screen: “DIE DIE DIE DIE DIE DIE DIE...

It was pretty chilling for us 10 year olds, but somehow there is no mention of this scene anywhere. Not on Youtube, not on Reddit, no mention of deleted scenes or an extended edition... We saw it again last week, and the scene simply was *not* in the movie, much to our incredulity.

It’s basically the only scene we remember of this movie, but was it even actually in there? Are we thinking of another movie? Is there a special edition?

Anyone? This has been driving me slightly crazy for a few days now!