The new Jay & Silent Bob recruits a daughter of Krypton. Neil Gaiman shuts down talk of a live-action Coraline. A familiar face returns for Supergirl’s next season. Plus, up close with Stephen Amell’s final Arrow costume update, an almighty dino-team mashup comes to Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, a look at iZombie’s penultimate episode, and more on who might actually show up from Picard’s past. Spoilers go!



Jay & Silent Bob Reboot



Supergirl’s Melissa Benoit has been cast as Chronic, sidekick to Val Kilmer’s Bluntman, in Kevin Smith’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

Meanwhile, the film’s first “red band”—and therefore extremely NSFW—trailer reveals further cameos from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Jason Mewes, Justin Long, James Van Der Beek, Jason Biggs, Craig Robinson, David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello, Dan Fogler, Chris Hemsworth, Red Man, Method Man, Tommy Chong and Fred Armisen — in addition to the aforementioned Melissa Benoist and Val Kilmer.

Coraline

Neil Gaiman denied recent rumors a live-action remake of Coraline is in development on Twitter.

The Flash

Fandango’s Erik Davis reports Andy Muschietti hopes to take “a few months off” following the release of It: Chapter 2 “to regroup” before publicly discussing his Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

Black Christmas

Adam Hendricks, a producer on the latest Black Christmas remake, has recently shared several pictures from the film’s New Zealand set on Instagram. Click through for more.

Jacob’s Ladder

Bloody-Disgusting has a gallery of promotional shots from the new Jacob’s Ladder. More at the link.

Zombie Tidal Wave

Sharknado’s Ian Ziering takes on a tsunami of the dead in the first trailer for Syfy’s Zombie Tidal Wave.





Supergirl

Jeremy Jordan will reprise his role as the Toyman’s adorkable son, Winn, for three episodes of Supergirl’s fifth season.

Evil

According to Deadline, Christine Lahti will replace Dierdre O’Connell in the role of Sheryl Luria, the mother of Katja Herber’s character on Evil.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things has officially been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix, according to both Spoiler TV and the latest issue of Production Weekly.

Star Trek: Picard

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Michael Chabon confirmed the Jean-Luc Picard spinoff series will follow a serialized episode format similar to Star Trek: Discovery, while Alex Kurtzman revealed the door is open for fellow The Next Generation cast members to make appearances, as long as there’s “an incredibly specific story reason” for them to be there.

They also have this photo of an Extremely Good Boy, and a dog:

Arrow

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at the Green Arrow’s season eight costume.

Supernatural

The first filmed episode of Supernatural’s fifteenth and final season is titled “Atomic Monsters”.

The 100

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for The 100's season six finale, “The Blood of Sanctum”.

Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#613). Original airdate 8/6/2019.

The Outpost

Several vague things happen in this synopsis for The Outpost’s August 8 episode, “The Blade of The Three”.

Wythers (guest star Andrew Howard) hatches a plan to save Garret (Jake Stormoen) before it is too late. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) responds to Tobin’s (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proposal. Meanwhile, Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) discover a key to great power. Lastly, Garret heads out on a dark mission. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#205). Original airdate 8/8/2019.

[Spoiler TV]

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Here’s the latest poster for Netflix’s Dark Crystal series.

Young Justice: Outsiders

KSiteTV has a new photo of Halo from “Elder Wisdom”, this week’s episode of Young Justice: Outsiders.

The Outsiders face Lex Luthor’s machinations. But Lex (MARK ROLSTON) isn’t the only one trying to manipulate them!

iZombie

Liv and Major go grave robbing in the trailer for “Bye, Zombies”, the penultimate episode of iZombie.

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers



The original Red Ranger, Austin St. John, returns in trailer for the second season of Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, promising a team up with rangers from the Mighty Morphin’, Dino Charge, and Dino Thunder teams.

Van Helsing

Finally, Tricia Helfer plays (one hell of a cool-looking) Count Dracula in a delightfully gory trailer for Van Helsing’s fourth season — straight from San Diego Comic Con.

