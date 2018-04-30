Image: Jon Adams (Vault Comics)

Hot off his stellar turn in Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan has another superhero project in the works—one that is now heading to Netflix.



Deadline reports that the streaming service has successfully bid for the rights to an adaptation of the Vault Comics scifi thriller Failsafe. Created by F.J. DeSanto, Todd Farmer, and Federico Dallochio, Failsafe is set in a near-future America where a man once known for hunting down cybernetically enhanced supersoldiers finds himself thrust back into conflict when a secret sleeper agent cell behind the program awakens once more to instigate an attack on New York.

DeSanto will help produce Netflix’s adaptation, alongside Jordan and Alana Mayo through their Outlier Society Productions banner. The adaptation will be written by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole, who will also co-produce. Although Jordan is currently only attached to produce, the in-demand actor could also potentially star as Failsafe’s gruff protagonist, John Ravane.

It’s an interesting move for Netflix, which has been making bigger plans to lean on its plethora of genre content recently, and if Jordan does end up playing the lead, that would add some some pretty impressive star power to the project. We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for Failsafe as we learn them.