When Thor: Ragnarok co-stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite on the big screen in F. Gary Gray’s upcoming Men in Black: International, they’ll introduce audiences to a whole new side of the MiB. But the heroes’ greatest threat is actually going to be someone they might already be more than familiar with.

Aside from the fact that Thompson’s newly-recruited Agent M will be unique in that she actively seeks out the organization because she wants to join its ranks, Columbia and Sony been rather tight-lipped regarding specific details about Men in Black: International. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, though, producer Walter F. Parkes explained that M and Hemsworth’s Agent H meet just as the MiB has realized that it’s been compromised from within by one of its own. “I think the biggest difference [in this story] is that this time the enemy is within,” he told EW. “MiB has been compromised from inside, which leads them on a globe-trotting adventure to discover the true nature of the threat.”

While International will focus on Agents H and M sussing out which of their colleagues has betrayed them to an even more dangerous extraterrestrial threat that only the MiB can stop, Thompson added that the film will also feature many of the progressive ideas about the real world that were prominent in the first film:

I mean, the start of the first movie talks about immigration. I think you do have the chance inside of all this escapism to say something, and make a movie that has heart and that has satire and that holds up a mirror to our stuff. I think that’s possible, without preaching.

Check out the whole cover interview at EW for more. Men in Black: International hits theaters June 14.

