Now that your mind’s been wiped of the original series, the first trailer for Men In Black: International has arrived. How long do you think it’s going to be until people still writing fanfic about Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth’s new MIB agents hunting down Thor and Valkyrie?

It appears as if Agent M (Tessa Thompson) the the MIB’s newest agent is going to be quite the go-getter as she takes it upon herself to prove the existence of the organization in order to join it. But when she arrives in London and becomes partner’s with Chris Hemsworth’s Agent H, the two quickly find themselves plunged in an international, and probably intergalactic, murder mystery that’s goin to test the duo’s mettle.

Men In Black: International beams into theaters June 14, 2019.

