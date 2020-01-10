Megan Thee Stallion's Birds of Prey Music Video Gives Us a Killer Track and Even More New Footage

Diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend. But so is a baseball bat. Image : Atlantic Records ( YouTube

“Diamonds,” the new lead single for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), is loaded with style and comes out swinging ahead of what promises to be a killer soundtrack.

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have released their latest single, “Diamonds,” which is on the upcoming Birds of Prey: The Album. The video features some fun references to Birds of Prey, which sees Margot Robbie returning in the title role of Harley Quinn, cleverly integrated with clips from the actual film. Even a chase sequence on roller skates! I’ve watched this video three times already and I’m probably going to watch it at least three more times before the end of my shift today.

Unlike Charlie’s Angel’s “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which mashed together Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey in a strange potato soup of mis-collaboration, “Diamonds” plays on Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s strengths. Each of them is amazing on their own, with Normani’s vocal prowess and Megan Thee Stallion’s flawless rhythm, but combined they kill it. And of course the clip pays homage to Marilyn Monroe’s classic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” routine from 1953's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The 15-track album from Atlantic features several more incredible artists, including Doja Cat, Saweetie & Galxara, Whipped Cream, and Halsey—even Birds of Prey co-star Jurnee Smollett-Bell appears on the soundtrack with a song performed by “Black Canary.”

Conspicuously missing from the tracklist is Ewan McGregor, which is a shame. He should be allowed (and encouraged) to sing on everything. Here’s the track list in full, the album comes out on February 7:

Doja Cat - “Boss Bitch” Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth):“So Thick” Megan Thee Stallion & Normani: “Diamonds” Saweetie & Galxara: “Sway With Me” Charlotte Lawrence: “Joke’s On You” Maisie Peters: “Smile” Cyn: “Lonely Gun” Halsey: “Experiment On Me” Jucee Froot: “Danger” K.Flay: “Bad Memory” Sofi Tukker: “Feeling Good” Lauren Jauregui: “Invisible Chains” Black Canary: “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” Summer Walker: “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby” Adona:“Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) comes out on February 7.