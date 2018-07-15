Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: BBC

It’s finally happening!

After a long wait, it’s finally time to get our first look at the upcoming season of Doctor Who, which features the first lady Doctor in the form of Jodie Whittaker, who was announced as replacing Peter Capaldi in the Doctor’s newest regeneration about a year ago. She will have three companions this time around, played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill.

I’m not going to keep you. I know why you’re here. You can watch the teaser, which aired today during the World Cup finals, below. The new season of Doctor Who will air this fall, and you can bet we’ll be getting a lot more info next week at Comic-Con.