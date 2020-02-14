We come from the future
Meet the Stars of Clone Wars' Imminent Return, the Bad Batch

James Whitbrook
Squad 99 is here to turn the tide.
Image: Lucasfilm
Disney has released a new teaser for the premiere episode of The Clone Wars imminent return next week, and...well, honestly I just don’t know what to tell you. It’s Clone Wars. It’s more Clone Wars. What else do you need?

At long last, Star Wars: The Clone Wars rage on—and it seems like the more things have changed since the last time we saw this beloved animated series, the more things have stayed the same. There’s a lot of clones. A lot of war. It looks great.

There’s the occasional Jedi—loving the Revenge of the Sith hair, Annie—but this tease is, understandably, clone-forward. “The Bad Batch, the premiere episode, will focus on a special ops task force of Clones brought in to help Cody and Rex and their forces after the Republic find themselves on the backfoot in an interstellar offensive. Named after the malformed Clone 99 from season three’s opening episodes, Squad 99, a.k.a. the Bad Batch, are likewise a group of genetically-off Clones of Jango Fett, but in this case, their mutations have been bred as advanced traits, making them stronger, smarter, faster, and...a little looser than your typical Clone Trooper.

Genetic upgrades or otherwise, they appear to blast, run, and fight just as good as any Clone Trooper on this show though, so really, like I said: it’s more Clone Wars. And by god, does it look great. The Clone Wars returns on Disney+ next Friday, February 21.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

