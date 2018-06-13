Photo: AMC

One of the best things about AMC’s Preacher is just how weird it can be. One minute, it’s just a bunch of friends driving in a car. The next minute, Hitler is trying to break out of hell. At any second, basically anything can happen.

The third season of the show premieres June 24 on AMC and it looks to be more of the same, at least when it comes to unpredictability. As for the story, gone is the New Orleans setting of season two. Now Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy take their quest to find God to Angelville, the plantation Jesse grew up on. That means Jesse’s past is about to meet his present in a very, very scary way.

io9 is excited to debut this brand new featurette, which introduces the major new characters fans can expect to encounter when Preacher returns.

While I dig that featurette and the new characters played by Colin Cunningham, Jeremy Childs, and Betty Buckley, the one thing that worries me about it is, well, how much Preacher is left, really? Yes, this setting and these characters are directly from the Garth Ennis/Steve Dillon comics upon which the show is based. And yes, we’re going to learn more about what makes Jesse tick. But, let’s be honest, is Preacher really going to last more than another season or two tops? This season is only 10 episodes and if too much time is spent at Angelville, how much forward momentum on the quest to God, and plenty of other amazing comic storylines, will there actually be?

Then again, there’s always the possibility this only goes for a few episodes, and then the trio is off on the road to insanity.

We won’t have to wait long to find out. Preacher season three premieres June 24 on AMC.