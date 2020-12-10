The She-Hulk and Hawkeye series logos. Image : Disney

Despite whatever buzz and seeming confirmations you may hear about the casting in major Marvel projects, nothing’s really set in stone until you hear the words from Kevin Feige himself, as was the case during today ’s Disney Investor Day when the presentation turned to She-Hulk and Hawkeye.



After an initial bit of confusion as to whether or not Tatiana Masalany was actually going to star in She-Hulk’s lead role, Feige cleared things up confirming that she was. He also affirmed that directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are attached to the series, and that current Avengers Hulk Mark Ruffalo— along with Tim Roth, who played the antagonistic Abomination in the 2008 Incredible Hulk feature opposite Edward Norton —would both appear, with a further tease that other Marvel faces just might cross Jennifer Walters’ path as part of the show.

She-Hulk’s logo. Image : Disney

In the same presentation, Feige also debuted the first official look at the MCU’s take on Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. She ’ll be portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld and is sporting a stealthy spin on Kate’s classic comics look.

Kevin Feige in front of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. Image : Disney

Both Hawkeye and She-Hulk are currently in production and will debut on Disney+ at some point in the near future.