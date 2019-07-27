Image: New Line Cinema

Here are the folks looking to take you on a journey to Middle-Earth’s Second Age.

I’ve seen a lot of trailers before, but this is a first: Amazon has released a trailer to show off the… creative staff of their upcoming Lord of the Rings series. “Meet our fellowship,” Amazon said in a Tweet featuring the video, which runs through the showrunners, writers, and consultants working on the show.



It’s an impressive staff, too, headed up by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, joined by writers including Gennifer Hutchison (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) and Helen Shang (Hannibal), and a lot of others. It’s a long list of writers, artists, producers, and consultants, but their experience covers some of the biggest stuff in TV and film over the past couple of decades, including Halt and Catch Fire, The Sopranos, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. It’s, with a few notable exceptions, a pretty white list, unfortunately, and that’s something I’d love to see improved. But it’s hard to deny it’s impressive.

The Lord of the Rings doesn’t yet have a release date. We’ll keep you posted.

