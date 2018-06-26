Photo: BBC

Ever since Doctor Who returned in 2005, its music has been composed by Murray Gold, who defined the sound of Who for hundreds of stories over a decade-plus’ worth of pieces. But times are changing in the TARDIS, and now a new face is behind the keys: up and coming composer Segun Akinola.



Although Gold himself has openly discussed his departure from the series ahead of this autumn’s debut of season 11—the first with both new showrunner Chris Chibnall and new Doctor Jodie Whittaker—the BBC has now just officially announced his replacement with a statement posted to the official Doctor Who website.

Akinola, an alumni of Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ 2017 “Breakthrough Brit” program, will compose the incidental music for all of season 11, and of course, be responsible for the season’s all-new take on the legendary Doctor Who theme. Here’s Chibnall’s statement about Akinola’s arrival:

Welcome to the Doctor Who family, Segun Akinola! We’re over the moon Segun’s agreed to join us, to provide the score for the next phase of the Doctor Who adventure. From our very first conversations, it was obvious Segun was a passionate, collaborative and delightful human being as well as a fantastic and bold composer. We’re looking forward to introducing the world to his exciting and emotional soundtracks for the Thirteenth Doctor.

Given that Doctor Who is going to have a panel at Comic-Con next month, maybe it won’t be too long until we hear Akinola’s work, if we get a trailer of the new Doctor in action. We’ll just have to wait and see! Doctor Who returns to our timelines this fall.

[BBC]