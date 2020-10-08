Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesSci-Fi

Meet the Deadly, Adorable Aliens of the New Sci-Fi Comedy Save Yourselves

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveSave YourselvesSunita ManiJohn ReynoldsAlien InvasionTribblesaliensstar trek
1
Save
Sunita Mani in Save Yourselves.
Sunita Mani in Save Yourselves.
Photo: Bleeker Street

A technology-addicted Brooklyn couple decides to take a week away from their phones and go upstate. The problem is, at the same time they disconnect, aliens invade Earth.

Advertisement

That’s the premise of Save Yourselves, the smart, funny new sci-fi film currently playing in theaters as well as available on demand. The couple is played by Sunita Mani (GLOW) and John Reynolds (Stranger Things); in this exclusive clip debuting on io9 today, we see their first encounter with those aliens aiming to take over the world.

Advertisement

Full disclosure: the clip below is a bit of a spoiler. But only a small one. What happens after this in the actual film is way more revealing. We just thought, if you were at all on the fence about this movie, this cute little clip would give you a taste of what lies in store.

Now, if your immediate thought is “tribble,” yes. Obviously. But, in an interview with Syfy, Reynolds explained the difference. “It’s hard to escape the Star Trek universe and it was hard to escape the Critters comparisons,” Reynolds said. “But with tribbles, the problem is that they just multiply so much and eat the resources. The way our pouffes behave is vastly different. I’ve seen a lot of Star Trek because my girlfriend is a Star Trek fan, but I don’t think I can call myself a fan because I think the real Star Trek fans would eat me alive.”

G/O Media may get a commission
No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save 25% [Exclusive]
No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save 25% [Exclusive]
Use the promo code KINJA25

So yes, it’s a nod, but these “pouffes” are different. If you see the movie, which you should, you will see why. Save Yourselves is now available on demand. Read our review below.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

If AMD's Big Zen 3 Claim Is True, Intel's In Trouble

Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in the Animated Prodigy TV Series

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 3's First Clip, Michael Burnham Crash Lands Into the Future

Spider-Man 3 Gains Doctor Strange as a Mentor

DISCUSSION

gamingwithbaby
gamingwithbaby

Critters.

This reminds me of Critters.